Trezeguet attacks death when Aston Villa defeated Leicester to reach the final of the Carabao Cup

Aston Villa reached its first league cup final for a decade with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Leicester in the second leg of their semifinal at Villa Park.

Trezeguet grabbed Villa’s break time winner to send the five winners to Wembley after Kelechi Iheanacho’s attack in the second half canceled Matt Targett’s first game in the 12th minute to give Villa a 3- win 2 together.

Villa, however, has a great debt of gratitude to goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who produced three outstanding saves in the first half, with Chief Dean Smith opting to maintain faith in the Norwegian who had served him well in the first leg. at the King Power Stadium, at the expense of the recent signing of Pepe Reina.

The first 10 minutes belonged to Leicester and Nyland in particular.

An early block in the chest from an acute angle to deny Iheanacho, starting with top scorer Jamie Vardy on the bench after suffering a buttock injury in the West Ham 4-1 hit last Wednesday, was routine, but what What followed was sublime.

Trezeguet celebrates his death goal (PA)

A five-minute break from Iheanacho for James Maddison resulted in a low-right curling iron that was destined for the lower corner, only for Nyland to dump the ball past his left post.

After Maddison first drilled from outside the area, inches beyond the same section of the goal frame, two minutes later, the midfielder was again frustrated by the tip of Nyland’s fingers in the ninth minute.

What followed in the 12th of Villa was a good old-fashioned kickback, since it broke from the deep, Douglas Luiz fed Jack Grealish on the left, and after a surge in the area, Villa’s patron in turn played in the overlay Targett.

Against the Holte End, the defender made a sweet trip for the first time from an acute angle beyond Kasper Schmeichel for only his second goal since his £ 15.6 million move from Southampton in the summer.

Villa was two inches from 2-0 in the 15th minute, with Anwar El Ghazi curling a 25-yard free throw over the bar after Maddison knocked down Grealish.

The goal naturally changed the momentum of the game, establishing Villa, although the best of Nyland in the first half was yet to come.

Letting fly from 20 yards, Youri Tielemans curling hit went to the upper corner, but with a clawed right hand, Nyland managed to push the ball toward the bar, with a repetition that caught gasps and applause from local fans.

However, shortly thereafter, City should have received a penalty, but despite VAR control, Stockley Park officials were unable to detect Marvelous Nakamba’s blockade to another Maddison effort.

After Grealish had fired from 12 yards in the 54th minute, and Rodgers threw Vardy two minutes later to find the elusive equalizer, Villa should have put the tie out of City’s reach just after the hour.

But despite a penetrating delivery on the edge of Grealish’s six-yard box, the new signing of £ 8.5 million Mbwana Samatta failed to get the necessary touch that would have made him an instant hero in his debut.

It was costly in 18 minutes from the moment Iheanacho, who had scored the draw for the City in the first leg, repeated the trick when he reached the far post to the threaded ball of Harvey Barnes through the six-yard area to the far post for His sixth goal. in five games against Villa.

After Foxes central Jonny Evans had rejected a goal opportunity four minutes ahead of time, Villa then grabbed the winner in additional time when two alternates combined, with Ahmed Elmohamady’s deep ball on the far post. from the right wing, received by the Trezeguet that arrived to plant his shot through Schmeichel.

