In a shocking incident, police in Uttar Pradesh have been accused of “stealing” blankets, food and other supplies from women protesters overnight in Lucknow.

On Saturday, women from Lucknow gathered outside the iconic Clock Tower for a 24-hour protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019. Inspired by Shaheen Bagh of Delhi, who has seen women protesting on the streets for more of a month against CAA and In the National Registry of Citizens, women across the country have been challenging the winter and taking to the streets in peaceful protests and indefinite strikes.

However, protesters at the Lucknow Clock Tower had an unpleasant surprise when the police confiscated their blankets, food and supplies at night.

The videos of the incident became viral on social networks.

Congressman and social activist Sadaf Jafar, who also joined the protest at the Clocktower, posted a video of women arguing with the police and raising slogans even when the police refuse to return the blankets.

The women also seemed to raise slogans for the police to release a male protester named “Salim” who was arrested by the staff. “Salim” supposedly brought blankets to the place. Jafar’s video recorded panic among women when the police leave without returning the protesters’ supplies or the detained child.

UP Police has not yet responded to the accusations and videos.

Since the disappearance of CAA, the situation of law and order in Uttar Pradesh has been tense, as both the police and the Yogi Adityanath government have taken a firm stand against protesters and police who resort to violence and arrests. to quell the protesters. 19 people lost their lives in the subsequent violence and clashes with the police, while more than 700 protesters and suspected suspects were arrested.

