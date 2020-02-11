TRB’s hall cards for the teacher recruitment test published at trb.tn.nic.in; Details inside

The hall cards for the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) were released on February 10, Monday. The details of the examination center were also published together with the hall ticket.

The hall tickets will be issued in the next two days and the exams should take place on February 15th and 16th.

Over 60,000 candidates have registered for the exam. To download the indoor ticket, candidates can go to the TRB official website at trb.tn.nic. check.

The Board of Directors had introduced a new system after the TNPSC Group IV and Group II-A exams, and the candidates had chosen exam centers in the Ramanathapuram District at the direction of the brokers. However, as in the previous system, candidates can now choose their preferred exam centers.

How to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the website at trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link available on the homepage to enter the card

Step 3: Click the login option and exit the specified user ID and password

Step 4: An option to download the ticket will appear

Step 5: Click Download and Save