Travis Scott replies to Kylie Jenner who is dating Drake – he isn’t thrilled

Ah, the saga continues. While fans are wondering whether these two are actually together again or not, part of this couple has made its stance very clear: Travis Scott’s reaction to Kylie Jenner’s dating with Drake was not very “enthusiastic”. The Astroworld rapper was apparently so “protective” for Kylie that he couldn’t bear to spend time with other men after their breakup. However, it looks like he won’t have to worry too long.

A source with people says that while Travis was obviously never thrilled that Kylie was hanging out with other boys, the couple might be on the mend. 22-year-old Kylie and 27-year-old Travis were recently seen at the Vogue party after the Oscars. Earlier this month, Travis celebrated her daughter Stormi’s birthday with an extravagant punch. Fans and family-related sources are convinced that they are together again.

“Kylie doesn’t want a public back and forth when it comes to her relationship with Travis,” says People’s Source. Regarding the Kardashians star’s relationship status, however, the source adds: “If she is ready to announce that they are back together, she will.”

So there is something to announce? All signs point in this direction – for now.

Kylie and Travis originally called it ended last October. They had been together just over two years, and the first reports of their relationship appeared about ten months before the birth of their daughter Stormi Webster. However, their separation does not necessarily mean that they have been completely separated in the past few months. The source of the people adds: “Right now they are great and happy. They spend most days with Stormi. “

When news of their breakup spread, Kylie made it very clear that she and Travis would remain civic for Stormi. “Travis and I agree. Our main focus is currently on Stormi. Our friendship and daughter are a priority, ”she tweeted in October.

Well, whether her rumor of escaping with Drake is over or not – I think we have to see where Travis is going to make sure.