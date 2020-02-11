Travel with ease when boarding Tejas or paying for extra luggage

Mumbai: To avoid delays in closing the doors, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to ensure that passengers do not carry excess baggage while traveling on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express premium trains. IRCTC officials said they will charge more than 100 rupees if passengers have excess baggage.

“We decided to strictly enforce the luggage regulations of the railways and charge an excess baggage fee for passengers who carry luggage weighing over 70 kg in the executive chair wagon and over 40 kg in the chair wagon. A similar guideline applies to other long-distance trains, but was not implemented due to the lack of workers and scales, ”said an IRCTC official.

Tejas Express takes six hours to travel from Mumbai to Ahmedabad and has an automatic door locking system. If passengers carry excess baggage, this leads to a delay in closing the door and thus a delay in the journey. “There are three companions in a coach, including hostesses, who are instructed to check baggage weight before passengers board the train,” he said.

“Action against excess baggage is required in two ways – to ensure that all passengers in coaches have sufficient baggage storage capacity and that passengers can get off the train quickly before the door is closed.”

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express was canceled on January 17 and commercialized from January 19.