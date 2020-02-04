Travel guide for Chiefs Super Bowl LIV parade | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It is really not surprising to hear that no fewer than one million people could descend on Union Station Tuesday before the parade, but to approach the route requires a whole game plan in itself!

“I was among the first in 1970. My mother took us four children, yes,” said Chiefs fan Chris Torres.

Torres has vivid, astonishing memories of the 1970s Chiefs Super Bowl parade and says he definitely doesn’t miss it.

“It’s going to be interesting, but no, we’re going,” Torres said.

There is a lot of pre-planning between the weather and the traffic.

“I live in Shawnee, so I’d say I’d carpool with whoever’s going, or maybe even Uber,” said Chiefs fan Hali Dinh.

Organizers say your best bet is to carpool or share. There are various park and ride shuttles that start driving on Wednesday at 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

You can grab one anywhere from Kansas City, Kansas to Worlds of Fun to the West Bottoms to Oak Park Mall.

In Johnson County alone they have arranged 30 RideKC buses and 40 school buses. There are even shuttles filled with fans from Wichita, Joplin and Springfield.

The drop-off locations will differ for each shuttle and no one will be dropped off at the best place to watch the parade. That’s because organizers try to avoid a repeat of the Kansas City Royals celebration, while so many people on shuttles never made the rally.

A supervisor from the Kansas City parking control team says that ‘no parking’ signs have been put up at six in the morning to warn drivers not to park along the parade route.

Crews even spent a few hours earlier, up and down Grand Boulevard to let people and companies know before they made the switch.

The parking supervisor KCTV5 News said that they had to give a notification of 18 hours and 20 hours. She says people should be aware of “no parking” signs one block east and west of Grand Boulevard and in side streets.

Organizers are of the opinion that people who are farther away from the parade place will prevent traffic jams that the city has experienced before.

One thing is certain, organizers say that you have to wait a lot and walk a lot, so make sure you are patient and wear comfortable, warm shoes.

