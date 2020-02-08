Translator, dictionary or GPS device? Air purifier on Shashi Tharoor’s Neck Fuels Guessing Game

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s popularity on Twitter is unrivaled by many a politician in India. And proves that it is a recent interaction that the Thiruvananthapuram MP had with a curious netizen.

On February 7, a Twitter user shared a zoomed image of Tharoor on the microblogging site and asked a very relevant question: “What is this device Tharoorji?” He referred to a small, mobile device that casually hung around Tharoor’s neck.

What is this Tharoorji device? @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/CDUyqxeNF5

– MATTS (@MATTSMATTS) 7 February 2020

The question blunted Twitter and many began to guess what the device might be. Some joked that it was a GPS device, while others suspected it was a portable English dictionary.

It is online oxford dictionary

– DK (@deepakhkukreja) 7 February 2020

GPS tracker so he cannot escape from India!

– Mahesh Bhavnagariya (@MBhavnagariya) February 8, 2020

Hope the hearing aid is.

– Sudhakar (@ sudhakar20) 8 February 2020

Tharoor did not respond quickly to tweets and responded quickly with an explanation. “An air purifier (negative ionizer),” wrote the MP, further adding: “The air from Delhi is quite breathless. I don’t need it in Thiruvananthapuram.”

For the uninitiated, the negative ionizers are devices that use high voltage to change the molecular composition of air. Sych a purification plant actively cleans the air by removing polluting particles from the air in the environment. The technology is comparable to that in various other larger air cleaners.

After the explanation, another Twitter user asked Tharoor if he was smoking, to which the former international diplomat replied: “never” although he accepted that he once tried a cigar in Havana, Cuba, not to look “horrible prudish.”

Never been tempted. I once tried a cigar at the famous Copacabana Club in Havana, Cuba, because it didn’t seem terrible to not have a cigar in Cuba. Left a bad taste in my mouth for days.

– Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) 8 February 2020

