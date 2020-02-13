Transgender athlete Megan Youngren competing for Spot on Team USA

Image: Getty

Megan Youngren, who finished the California International Marathon in two hours and 43 minutes, will be the first open transgender athlete to participate in the Olympic marathon trials of 2020, Sports Illustrated reports. If it is successful, Youngren can represent Team USA in Tokyo, an honor that only the top athletes in the country have. Youngren follows in the footsteps of Chris Mosier, the first transgender man to participate in an Olympic test, and the first transgender athlete to be sponsored by Nike.

Youngren came out publicly in 2012 as a transgender and said that her transition led her to long-distance running. She started running for weight loss and health in 2013, and three years later she participated in the Equinox Marathon in Fairbanks, Alaska, with a finish time of four hours and 48 minutes. The height on that marathon path was 3,285 – a path that could kill the ghost of any non-professional runner, but Youngren just wanted more.

After running the Los Angeles Marathon in 2019, Youngren focused on running a marathon of less than three hours, an achievement unthinkable for beginners like me who took three and a half hours to run a half marathon walk (13.1 miles). She continued to work out after work, mainly running and pushing her body through unforgivable heights and recording 85 miles of running per week.

“I thought if I worked incredibly hard and took a few big risks, I could run a 2:45,” Youngren told Sports Illustrated. “People will try to put it down by saying,” That’s too easy because you’re trans. “But what about the other 500 eligible women? There is probably someone with the exact same story. I trained hard. I was lucky. I avoided injuries. I raced a lot and it worked for me. That is also the story for many other people. “

While Youngren attends her historic performance at the Olympic qualifiers on February 29, she is confronted with more than hard paths and lactic acid build-up. Trans athletes who want to compete at the Olympic Games must comply with strict IOC rules on testosterone levels. Sports Illustrated reports: “A transgender female athlete must demonstrate that her serum testosterone level is at least 12 months per liter lower than ten nanomoles per liter before the competition and must remain below that level for the desired period to compete as a woman.” But the testosterone litmus test enforced by the IOC has also extended to female athletes with naturally elevated levels such as Caster Semenya, who have to lower their natural testosterone levels to compete in women’s sport at the Olympic level. Although the levels of Youngren have recently been tested below ten nanomoles per liter, it is a long way between now and Tokyo. Although she has a chance to join Team USA, the IOC has built a reputation for crushing change before it gets a chance to thrive.

Read the full story on Sports Illustrated.

.