Transfer: why Alexis Sanchez will not return to Man Utd after Rashford's injury

Manchester United will not be able to bring Alexis Sanchez back to Old Trafford to replace injured Marcus Rashford because there is no callback option in his Inter Milan loan agreement, reports the Daily Mail.

Rashford was excluded for up to three months with a double stress fracture in the back.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Sunday that United is planning to sign a short-term replacement for his 22-year-old striker this month.

And with only 11 days left from the January transfer window, United are now facing a race against the clock to strengthen their team, having allowed Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to leave for Inter this summer.

While Lukaku signed for Inter permanently, Sanchez joined the group until the end of the season and could have been an option to come back within the hour of United.

But it is understood that the two clubs have not included a clause allowing United to bring him back.