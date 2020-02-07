Transfer of the Bhima Koregaon case to NIA; Pune Court reserves the order

Pune: A court in Pune on Friday reserved its decision to send the Bhima-Koregaon case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Additional sessions Judge SR Navandar will pronounce the order on February 14 on the matter.

The Maharashtra government had lodged an objection to the submission of all court records to an application filed with the court on Friday, and had forwarded articles from that court’s file to a NIA court in Mumbai.

“This application is legally unsustainable according to the legal provisions and in particular the provisions of UAPA 1967 and NIA Act 2008,” says the application.

The NIA investigative machinery did not provide any legal and sufficient reasons for the transfer of the procedure.

“It is alleged that the offense is committed under the local jurisdiction of the Court of Pune, and after the investigation is completed, the investigative authority has submitted the indictment to that court and, as such, the matter for the indictment has been determined.” Application added.

It argued that Section 22 (2) of the NIA Act empowered the state government to set up one or more special courts to deal with the offense under one or all of the laws.

“In light of these provisions for the appointment of a special court to carry out the proposed offenses, the Maharashtra government has established the special courts,” the request said.

The NIA previously filed a motion with the Pune Court of Justice on January 29 to forward the case to the agency’s court in Mumbai.

On January 1, 2018, violence broke out during the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the battle between Bhima and Koregaon. One person had lost his life while several others were injured in the incident.