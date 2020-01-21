Transfer news: Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool more recent when Cavani leaves the PSG

Check out all the transfer news of the day, rumors and gossip from people like Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and all of Europe.

Manchester United and Arsenal were in the headlines this afternoon when considering moves for the soon deceased Paris Saint-Germain forward, Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan has no contract at the end of the season and is available on a free transfer, and reports in his homeland suggest that two Premier League clubs have already made offers along with Atlético de Madrid. Meanwhile, Chelsea is looking for a defender, with eyes on Issa Diop, West Ham, and his former midfielder Nathan Ake in Bournemouth, with 40 million pounds prepared for both, depending on who decides to focus the club .

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur looks at Barcelona midfielder Samuel Umtiti despite the long-term interest of Arsenal and United, with the international of France facing a somewhat uncertain future since Barça is eager to move it this season, while Another star defender that seems to be in the market is Matthijs de Ligt, of Juventus, who despite arriving in Italy at the beginning of the season, is already linked to a loan transfer to Ajax after not settling in Turin. Check all the stories of the day below.

Monday transfer news and gossip

Show last update

2020-01-20T07: 36: 23.236Z

Good morning and welcome to our continuous coverage of today’s transfer news, rumors and offers made.

2020-01-20T07: 37: 45.086Z

Manchester United is operating with a relatively thin squad, but they have few options in the attack area with no alternatives to Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

And, after yesterday’s defeat by Liverpool, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested that the loss of Marcus Rashford due to injury added to the need to bring new faces to the club.

“We are always looking for opportunities to improve the team, with Marcus out for a while we have to look closely. We could see some agreements in the short term. We are seeing numbers,” he said.

2020-01-20T07: 41: 27.773Z

Manchester United, of course, has been trying to sign Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon throughout the month and Sky Sports has reported today that the midfielder is “desperate” to seal a move to Old Trafford.

However, a story in the Daily Star today suggests that United will now prioritize signing a striker due to the injury suffered by Rashford.

And the man who claims that United will surpass Fernandes as its main transfer target this month? Edinson Cavani, who allegedly submitted a transfer request to Paris Saint-Germain.

2020-01-20T07: 45: 57.746Z

A story published in The Mirror yesterday morning and now circulating in the foreign press is that Liverpool will revitalize its interest in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The £ 60 million man was previously a target for Arsenal and has also been linked to Chelsea, who claimed that earlier this month he had already opened negotiations with the 23-year-old.

However, The Mirror claims that all this rival interest in Werner has put Liverpool into action, and the club is now accelerating its initial plans to sign it in the summer.

2020-01-20T07: 46: 52,000Z

Paul Pogba has reportedly been contacted by his former Juventus teammates as they tried to lure him back to Turin.

According to Italian media Tuttosport, Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuaín have approached the French and are desperate to see him return to Italy.

The trio is supposedly talking to Pogba through WhatsApp, with the future of midfielder at Manchester United still in the air.

2020-01-20T07: 50: 20.840Z

Lille Boubakary Soumare midfielder, who has been linked to both Manchester United and Chelsea in this window, has insisted L’Equipe that he will not leave Lille on the side of this window.

He said, “I want to do a full season, yes. I feel good, my classmates are helping me. It’s not time to leave. I don’t want to leave with regrets.”

“Yes, of course [I would like to leave], I have already discussed with the coach. I told him very clearly. I have a very clear idea of ​​where I want to go in my career. I know where I am today. And that suits me.”

2020-01-20T07: 52: 58.216Z

Some good news for a long time for Arsenal fans: France Football this morning states that the club has agreed to an agreement for a new player.

They report that Paris Saint-Germain’s defender, Layvin Kurzawa, who has also been linked to the usual home of the old PSG stars, Tottenham Hotspur, has agreed to an agreement with Mikel Arteta’s side and will join in a free transfer to the end of the season

2020-01-20T07: 56: 23.340Z

Someone sounds the strangest rumor of the day klaxon [🚨🚨🚨]: The Telegraph said this morning that the head of the Spurs, José Mourinho, wants to sign the failure of the city of Leicester Islam Slimani.

The 31-year-old is currently borrowed in Monaco, where he has scored eight goals in 11 starts, after achieving 8 of 35 for the Foxes.

And that, according to reports, has convinced Mourinho that the great Algerian is the man who will temporarily replace Harry Kane, instead of the misfit of AC Milan Krzysztof Piatek.

2020-01-20T08: 02: 37.776Z

I am a big fan of one of the transfer tidbits in SPORT this morning: Inter Milan reportedly wants to capture Luka Modric of Real Madrid.

The Spanish media reports that Modric, 34, who will be a free agent in January 2021, is increasingly open to leaving the Bernabéu and that the Real will not block any movement, out of respect for the loyal service of the midfielder throughout of the years.

Modric and Christian Eriksen in the center of the field, what a glorious thought.

2020-01-20T08: 03: 54.603Z

Do you think Manchester United can solve all its problems by diving into the transfer market this month? Then you are wrong.

Let the main football writer Miguel Delaney explain why.

2020-01-20T08: 18: 59.090Z

The executive president of Inter Milan, Beppe Marotta, confirmed that his club is interested in signing three Premier League stars: Christian Eriksen, Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses, who is currently borrowed at the Fenerbache of Chelsea.

“Moses is definitely a candidate,” he said this weekend.

“Eriksen is a Tottenham player whose contract expires in June. The fact of having gone to dinner with your agent is legitimate, is authorized by current regulations and, therefore, is not limited.

“From here to say if it will arrive in January or June, there is competition and we don’t know what will happen.

“I do not deny that we speak with Giroud’s entourage and now we will make the correct evaluation. The two operations, this and that of [Matteo] Politano, could be linked, but what does not happen today in the market can happen tomorrow. ”

2020-01-20T08: 24: 49.040Z

The PSG is prepared to ruin the transfer plans of Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Daily Mail states that the player now wishes to join Paris Saint-Germain from Napoli instead of heading to the Premier League, with the French team ready and willing to offer him a great £ 10.2 million a year.

2020-01-20T08: 27: 58.046Z

The Sun claimed this weekend that Crystal Palace had advanced in the race to sign Hearts’s left back, Aaron Hickey.

The reason? Palace is happy that the 17-year-old returns to Tynecastle on loan.

2020-01-20T08: 35: 32.080Z

According to reports, Liverpool has plans to arrest another young man.

RMC Sport says Liverpool wants Nice Wonderkid, Pedro Brazao, to be his third signing this month, after agreements for Takumi Minamino of Salzburg and striker Joe Hardy of Brentford.

2020-01-20T08: 39: 04.390Z

Great news from France: PSG sports director Leonardo revealed that Edinson Cavani officially requested to leave the club.

“We always said the same for Cavani,” he said. “We hope he stays at the club. Today, he asked to leave. We are studying the situation.”

“We had a proposal from Atlético de Madrid. We didn’t have a proposal worthy of the player’s value. [But] I’m not sure that Cavani is here in February.”

“Today there is nothing [to say he will leave]. But he has made the proposal to leave. We had never thought of selling it before.”

“We will see how it turns out in the next few days, but we are listening to Cavani because we respect him. Now he is a little clearer, with him at the end of his contract.”

2020-01-20T08: 44: 55.573Z

Manchester United wants to sign the 16-year-old wonder boy, Jude Bellingham, of Birmingham this month, but reportedly the high valuation of the championship team has discouraged them.

Athletic claims that the Blues want 25 million pounds for the midfielder and report that another point of conflict is Bellingham’s demand for first team football, which has already become a senior player at St. Andrew’s.

Bellingham has already played in 24 Championship games this season, scoring four goals.

2020-01-20T08: 50: 42.370Z

Antonio Conte has criticized José Mourinho for “twisting his words” after Tottenham Hotspur’s manager criticized the search for Inter Milan by Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen has been linked to a transfer to Inter Milan since the summer, as it was reported in Italy that the Danish had already agreed personal terms with the club.

Last week, Mourinho criticized Inter for speaking publicly about Eriksen’s future, but Conte has responded by the way his words have been “amplified” and “twisted.”

“I don’t talk about the transfer market anymore,” Conte said. “The last time I did it, someone we all know misrepresented my words so he doesn’t say anything else.

“I never said anything unusual about the January transfer market that makes it difficult for all coaches. Every time I say something, it always gets amplified or twisted.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed that his team wants to sign Eriksen, but this weekend he said he is not sure if the player will move to San Siro.

“Eriksen is a Tottenham player, but his contract expires in June, so it is completely legitimate and authorized to see his agent in this period,” he told Sky Sports Italia.

“That is far from saying that it will come here in January or June, because there is a lot of competition and we still don’t know what will happen.”

2020-01-20T09: 04: 20.356Z

Frank Lampard this weekend seemed to suggest that the club will seek to sign a forward this weekend.

“In the attack areas [this is where we would seek to strengthen ourselves], because we need to be more clinical,” Lampard told reporters. “I wouldn’t say [we need] a goal scorer, but we should be more clinical in the box in terms of our front line.

“When we attack and spend a lot of time around the opposition box, we have contributed some goals from the midfield and we have people who can arrive from the midfield, but the broader reality is that we need more goals from the front line.”

2020-01-20T09: 18: 19.590Z

Newcastle is ready to submit an offer for Jarrod Bowen of Hull City, according to The Telegraph.

Steve Bruce has been a 23-year-old fan since last summer, and once again tries to land the striker, who has scored 16 goals in 27 appearances in the Championship so far this season.

Hull is asking for more than £ 20 million, so it is unclear at this stage whether the two clubs will be able to reach an agreement for Bowen.

2020-01-20T09: 42: 29.006Z

Rumors of our first deal DONE !!!!!!! in the morning.

Sky Sports has dizzyingly claimed that Bristol City defender Bailey Wright is traveling to Sunderland for a medical exam.

United and Chelsea have been linked with Dinamo and Spain star Dani Olmo. There could also be some important movements throughout Europe. Real Madrid has been linked to a movement of £ 68 million for Timo Werner, as well as for the wonder child of Flamengo Reinier, while Arsenal has directed its eyes to the Upamecan Dayot of RB Leipzig as a long-term objective.

.