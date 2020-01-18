Transfer: Mourinho blames Antonio Conte on Christian Eriksen's comments

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho responded to Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte following comments on Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen.

Conte had mentioned the possibility of signing Eriksen in the January transfer window, as the midfielder’s current contract with Tottenham will expire this summer this year.

The Italian gaffer, who signed Manchester United defender Ashley Young on Friday, said in the Italian press: “Eriksen? We have to go to people who have already had a career, who are at the end of their contract. “

But Mourinho believes Conte has stepped out of the line when discussing Eriksen, adding that Inter’s boss shouldn’t be talking about the Danish international until he becomes his player.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday before Tottenham’s clash with Watford on Saturday afternoon, Mourinho told reporters, “I think Antonio,” he said publicly.

“I think we coaches should all behave the same way when it comes to transfers.

“I know it’s not the best way for you.” But I think we should always be closed until something really happens.

“So when you ask me about player A, B or C, like when I was asked about three players, how can I talk about three players who are not my players?

“I think we should always be protective. Nothing nothing. When I see people with responsibilities, talk about Eriksen.

“I think we shouldn’t be talking about players from other clubs until they become our players. I think we shouldn’t be talking about players from other clubs.

“You ask me questions about Gedson (Fernandes) from the moment when Gedson ‘s name was on the screen: go to West Ham, go to Tottenham.

“You ask me if he is coming, if he is not coming, I haven’t told you anything. I have nothing to say about it. I think that’s the best way.

“You protect everyone, you protect the clubs, you protect the player, you protect everything.”

DAILY POST had reported that Eriksen had signed a personal contract with Inter Milan to join Antonio Conte’s men in the January transfer window.

The current 27-year Tottenham deal will expire at the end of the season.

Eriksen has scored 69 goals in more than 300 appearances for Mourinho’s team since joining Ajax in 2013.