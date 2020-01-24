Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and more, all remain active in the market with only one week remaining, so welcome to our live coverage of the latest transfer news, gossip and offers made today, as we bring you the latest rumors of The whole continent.

It is not yet known whether Manchester United will hire the captain of Sporting Lisbon, Bruno Fernandes, as both clubs haggle a fee, with Sporting holding up to £ 68 million in total, while United seems reluctant to go north of £ 50 million The Real Madrid star, Gareth Bale, was linked with a loan back to Tottenham, but the Welsh forward agent dismissed him. However, the Spurs still seem eager to buy, with Willian Jose as the next man after Gedson Fernandes. Chelsea is also active and apparently keeps Frank Lampard to the limit even though the transfer ban was lifted from before the window opened. No additions have been made to the first team, with Wolves, at least, and possibly many other sides approaching the Blues in fourth place in what promises to be a frantic race to qualify for the Champions League.

At the other end of the table you will have Newcastle, Brighton, Burnley, Aston Villa and West Ham, all trying to stay outside the drop zone and Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich City in search of that move to overcome them. Escape the fall to the championship. Without a doubt, now, within a week, the momentum will begin to recover, so stay with us and follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and live offers made below.

2020-01-24T10: 11: 21.716Z

Allan is not the only Napoli player that Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring with him to Everton, since Corriere dello Sport reports that Hirving Lozano could be the target.

The Mexican has escaped the first team since Gennaro Gattuso arrived and Ancelotti would love to acquire his former player if he is available, and the Italians paid 42 million euros last summer.

2020-01-24T10: 01: 38.540Z

Aaron Mooy has completed a permanent transfer to Brighton from Huddersfield.

The Australian international was initially borrowed from Amex, but has now signed a three and a half year contract with the Seagulls.

2020-01-24T09: 56: 32.420Z

Danny Rose could leave Tottenham this month, claim Sky Sports.

Bournemouth, Newcastle and Watford are interested, with José Mourinho discarding the left back since joining the club.

2020-01-24T09: 54: 51.023Z

Thomas Lemar is more likely to go to Arsenal, according to Marca.

The French winger has had problems since his move to Atlético de Madrid and is available this month.

The Gunners seem to be prepared to sign Lemar, and Atlético are eager to increase the player’s value to the 72 million euros they paid to Monaco in 2018, and the French club still owns 30 percent of their rights.

2020-01-24T09: 45: 31.833Z

AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek wants to leave, according to the player’s father.

The Polish striker has been linked to Tottenham Hotspur and Atlético de Madrid, and would cost between 30 and 35 million euros.

“Kris wants to reach Euro 2020 in good form and that means it can’t be a reserve sitting on the bench,” Wladyslaw Piatek told the Polish newspaper Sportowefakty.

“He wants to be a regular headline. If you cannot do that in Milan, you will gladly do it elsewhere.

“It is in the transfer market in January, as is Lucas Paqueta, Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu.

“Many clubs are asking to borrow it, but Milan wants to sell immediately to recover the money they paid to Genoa a year ago and immediately reinvest in new players.

“Everything will be reduced to the last week of the transfer window, when your future will be decided.”

2020-01-24T09: 42: 48,000Z

Chelsea

Chelsea, of course, is available to sign up new players this month after the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced its FIFA transfer ban after an appeal. The first of his wish list is a new striker, who could replace Olivier Giroud, who has been linked to a transfer to Italy. Edinson Cavani the loan is an option, while the club has always had an interest in Moussa Dembélé, only for the 23-year-old to publicly commit to Lyon for the rest of the season. There have been repeated whispers that the club intends to sign a new goalkeeper due to Kepa’s bad form, although such a move this month is highly unlikely given the amount of interruptions that could result in the signing of the record of £ 71.6 million.

Everton

Everton had a very busy summer window, splashing cash with people like André Gomes, Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi, among others, and with an already large squad, it was always unlikely that they would make too many signings in this window. It is rumored that they are interested in signing a new central midfielder, although he informs from Italy that they could move to Napoli Year It seems fanciful, and the poor form of Jordan Pickford has led to speculation that they could sign a new goalkeeper. But Everton signed Jonas Lössl from Huddersfield in the summer and they also have Dutch international Maarten Stekelenburg warming up the bank.

2020-01-24T09: 18: 55.610Z

Newcastle is about to sign Valentino Lazaro of Inter Milan.

The Austrian is scheduled to travel to Tyneside for a doctor, with the Magpies that will pay 1.5 million euros for the loan and a purchase option of 20 million euros, according to the Telegraph.

2020-01-24T09: 03: 03.490Z

Inter Milan is interested in the Allan de Napoli, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who qualifies the Brazilian midfielder as the “dream”.

Everton also wants the Napoli star, with Carlo Ancelotti particularly fond of his former player.

2020-01-24T08: 53: 27.463Z

United still loves Maddison despite Fernandes’s persecution

Man United still pursues Bruno Fernandes, but he wants to have a long-term vision there, and not make the kind of expensive firm that is only short-term.

They still want James Maddison, The Independent understands, and have investigated the possibility that Edinson Cavani has this window, among some surprising options.

2020-01-24T08: 50: 19.490Z

Burnley

Sean Dyche keeps his cards close to his chest as the deadline approaches, perhaps with a central midfielder, the most likely late addition after Danny Drinkwater He went to Aston Villa earlier in the window. That said, your priority may well be to keep your stars with people like Dwight McNeil Y James Tarkowski wanted men. Ben gibson However, one could allow him to leave with the former Middles club through one of several Championship clubs interested in a loan movement.

2020-01-24T08: 31: 11.730Z

Bournemouth

Eddie Howe wants goals while plotting cherries to get out of trouble. To get them, he seems to have money to spend with a forward and / or an end as a priority. From Lyon Bertrand Traore It seems to be his main goal with the French club that seeks around £ 35 million to make a deal for the former Chelsea player. Outside Borussia Dortmund Jacob Bruun Larsen has been mentioned with a loan movement, the most likely result for the young Danish. Nathan Ake It seemed almost certain that it would come out this month, but former Chelsea club seems to have cooled its interest. For now at least.

2020-01-24T08: 18: 19.493Z

However, the carousel of options at Camp Nou is not yet over, with Olivier Giroud an alternative and a more short-term option.

The Chelsea star was set for Inter Milan, but Matteo Politano will not change clubs with Leonardo Spinazzola and will head to Rome.

On the other hand, Naples is willing to take Inter forward, but another agreement that could be adjacent is that of Fernando Llorente who is heading towards the opposite agreement, which would leave Giroud out of action.

But Barcelona, ​​if they don’t want to spend a lot on a striker this month, could offer France a lifeline.

2020-01-24T08: 13: 40.783Z

Barcelona will move through Rodrigo, instead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he claims the cover of today’s Sports World.

The Valencia star could directly replace Luis Suarez as the No. 9 team.

Paco Alcacer will replace him in Mestalla to satisfy Los Che.

2020-01-24T08: 11: 16,726Z

Brighton

A new right side tops Graham Potter’s wish list with the irregular shape of Martin Montoya at best. Tottenham’s Kyle Walker-Peters, available for around £ 12 million, is a goal just like the Nottingham Forest star Matty cash. Loan midfielder Aaron Mooy It will make your Huddersfield Town loan permanent with a fee of around £ 5 million to do so. Ex-France U19 Omrani ticket, valued at around £ 3 million by its CFR Cluj club, is another possible arrival before the window closes.

2020-01-24T08: 09: 42.110Z

What each Premier League club must do before the transfer window closes

Aston Villa

Dean Smith finally has the longing forward, Tanzania International Mbwana Samatta Arriving from Genk for £ 10 million earlier this week. Smith could also seek more help in the last third with AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek, Leicester Islam Slimani and from Rio Ave Mehdi Taremi They have also been linked. The long-awaited transfer of Louie Barry from Barcelona finally took place on Thursday, an agreement that could well be the most cunning of this entire window.

2020-01-24T08: 01: 39.080Z

With the scrap in European places and the escaping escapes that cause panic in several Premier League clubs, there has been an urgency to bring reinforcements before 11 p.m. from January 31.

Arsenal desperately pursues a central, Manchester United is still haggling for Bruno Fernandes, Chelsea faces a stalemate with their favorite goals until summer, while for players like Southampton it’s more about keeping their best players.

Our writers analyze what each team needs and who they hope to bring before the window closes:

Arsenal

The new boss Mikel Arteta is looking to renew his squad this month, but he doesn’t really have the funds to do so. The Gunners are firmly in the short-term business and loan market before next week’s deadline with the left PSG Layvin Kurzawa The most likely arrival. Watch for departures also with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a loan objective for Barcelona, ​​one of the few first team players that are sought elsewhere.

2020-01-24T07: 59: 43.693Z

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to join Barcelona and has “approved” the Blaugrana while seeking to replace the injured Luis Suarez.

The 30-year-old has been key for Arsenal to remain in the race to qualify for the Champions League, scoring 14 goals and attending once.

However, the Gunners will be reluctant to sell, due to the struggles of Alexandre Lacazette and Mikel Arteta still assessing their squad before a new era in the Emirates.

2020-01-24T07: 43: 26.726Z

Chelsea will return for Moussa Dembele in the last days of the window after not being able to capture Edinson Cavani.

The Lyon star has been a goal before, but now the Blues can intensify their efforts, with Frank Lampard desperate for a new striker, reports The Sun.

The report adds that the French club would demand at least 45 million pounds to sell its forward.

2020-01-24T07: 41: 39.353Z

Inter Milan has made a breakthrough in its search for Christian Eriksen.

An agreement has been agreed with FC Inter News, with 20 million euros as the final figure to convince the Spurs to sell.

The report adds that the Danish will be presented at San Siro on Sunday against Cagliari.

2020-01-24T07: 39: 35.906Z

Manchester United still want a striker before the deadline, regardless of his persecution of Bruno Fernandes.

And the Telegraph reports that they will make a late move for Edinson Cavani.

Atlético de Madrid seems to be in the Uruguayan driver’s seat, with PSG rejecting a loan offer from Chelsea.

While Carlos Tevez is another option for United, Tuttosport says the Boca Juniors star could make a sensational return to Old Trafford.

United and Chelsea have been linked with Dinamo and Spain star Dani Olmo. There could also be some important movements throughout Europe. Real Madrid has been linked to a movement of £ 68 million for Timo Werner, as well as for the wonder child of Flamengo Reinier, while Arsenal has directed its eyes to the Upamecan Dayot of RB Leipzig as a long-term objective.

