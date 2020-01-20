Transfer: Lampard welcomes Cavani to Chelsea

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard welcomed Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard, who played against Cavani when Uruguay, 32, was both at PSG and Napoli, believes he would provide a much-needed experience for the young Chelsea team.

DAILY POST had reported that Cavani had attracted interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in recent weeks.

Cavani has only started four Ligue 1 games this season for PSG after losing his spot against Mauro Icardi on loan from Inter Milan.

His current contract with the Parisians will expire at the end of the season, when it becomes available for free transfer.

When asked if Chelsea were interested in Cavani, Lampard told reporters at his pre-match press conference quoted by Metro UK: “He’s a great player. I played against him and I always liked his mentality and his attitude and, obviously, his record of goals speaks for itself.

“I am not entirely aware of the situation, so we will see.”

When asked if Cavani would provide an indispensable experience for the young Chelsea team, Lampard added: “Yes, he is an experienced player, but so are many others.

“We are young as a team and we know the transitions, so the idea of ​​bringing experience is certainly not something I distract because sometimes young players need a little help and if it is, then it can help us. “