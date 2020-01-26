Transfer: Chelsea said who to sign for Eden Hazard

Former Chelsea star Alan Hudson urged the club to sign Jack Grealish of Aston Villa as a striker, replacing Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard left Chelsea for Real Madrid on June 13, 2019 after winning the Europa League trophy with the Blues.

Chelsea have not yet obtained a perfect replacement for the Belgian international.

But Hudson now believes that Frank Lampard’s team should make Grealish his first transfer priority, adding that the 24-year-old is the ideal replacement for Hazard.

“I’m his biggest fan,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“Grealish is the most notable offensive midfielder in the game right now.

“A player who walks past people and scores goals.

“Bottom line, Chelsea have had no one since (Eden) Hazard who has fans on the edge of their seats. Jack Grealish would be that man.”

Grealish has scored seven Premier League goals and recorded five assists for Aston Villa so far this season.