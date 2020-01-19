Transfer: Chelsea approves deal for Victor Moses

Chelsea have agreed to Inter Milan to sign winger Victor Moses, according to transfer expert Nicolo Schira.

The agreement will see Moïse join his former manager, Antonio Conte at Inter on loan with a purchase option for 10 million euros.

“Inter is in talks for Victor Moses. They offered Chelsea a loan with an option to buy (€ 10 million).

“The blues have given their approval, but to conclude the agreement will be essential medical visits.

“Moses has suffered so many injuries in the past two years and Inter wants guarantees. #CFC, ”Schira tweeted Sunday afternoon on his official Twitter page.

Moses, who is currently on loan to Fenerbahce from Chelsea, is recovering from an injury.

Early last month, the 29-year-old suffered a relapse from the muscle injury, which he contracted on the first day of the season against Gaziantep FK.

His current contract with Chelsea expires in June 2021.

The former Super Eagles forward has played six times and has scored a goal in the Super Lig so far.