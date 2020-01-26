Transfer: Barcelona striker leaves Camp Nou as club recruits Brazilian midfielder

Barcelona have confirmed that striker Alejandro Marqués left the club to join Juventus for 8.2 million euros.

The Catalan club also announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Pereira on loan from the French Ligue 1 team, Dijon.

Barcelona said so on Saturday in a statement on its official website.

The press release reads as follows: “FC Barcelona has been active in the transfer market, with Alejandro Marqués from Barça B joining Juventus for 8.2 million euros, and Brazilian midfielder Matheus Pereira, joining the Blaugranes on loan from Dijon until June 30, 2020. A purchase option exists for this last transfer. Pereira, 22, who has played in the French first division this season, passed his medical exam on Friday and signed his new contract at the Johan Cruyff stadium in the presence of the manager responsible for Barça B, Silvio Elías, and technical secretary, Jose Mari Bakero.

“Born in Sao Paulo (February 25, 1998), Matheus Pereira da Silva is a midfielder who stands out for his touch and his late arrival in the region. He was followed for a long time by Barça, first joining Empoli in Italian Serie B in the summer of 2016 before being then loaned to Juventus. Subsequently, other loan periods came to Girondins de Bordeaux (Ligue 1), Paraná Clube and Dijon. In 2018/19, however, Pereira played for Juve’s youth in Serie C, for which he scored five goals. He also made his debut with the first team, playing three games.

“Alejandro Marqués leaves Barça after three years. The Venezuelan striker joined Jàbac Terrassa’s U19B team and exploded on the scene during the 2017/18 season. He was instrumental in the league and the UEFA Youth League double for the U19A team, scoring four goals in the latter competition, including two in the final against Chelsea (3-0). His progress earned him his debut with Barça B that same season. For the U19A team, he scored a total of 19 goals in 22 games: three in the Youth League, 13 in the league and three in Copa del Rey.

“He was still part of the U19A team last season, but spent most of the campaign with Barça B de García Pimienta. He scored his first professional goal on the last day of the league season before moving on to full-time Barça B. in 2019/20, a campaign in which he played a total of 11 games, including three as a starter. The club wishes him the best personal and sporting successes of tomorrow. “