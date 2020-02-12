Trans Beauty Clinic helps attendees achieve their ideal appearance

Not all transgender people are privileged enough to be able to come out in public, but many of them do spend a considerable amount of time and money to obtain the operations, clothing, beauty tools and skills needed for their ideal appearance and expression of their gender.

In October 2015, professional hair and makeup artist Birgitte Philippedes-Delaney collaborated with another makeup artist, Todd Harris, to start the Trans Beauty Clinic. About two times a month, the two members of the trans community invite to Church of the Village in New York City to participate in hair and makeup demos so that participants can learn beauty and care skills that they might not have been able to develop .

“I am very lucky that I still support my parents. They pay for all my medicines. I am insured, so that certainly helps. Clothing, they are very dubious because they are so afraid that I would grow out if my body changes , “said Emily Gallagher, participant in the Trans Beauty Clinic.” I don’t have many good clothes. Makeup, I don’t have much of it. So it’s all hard because I haven’t grown up to discover all these things over time. “

The founders themselves fund the clinic, but have also been able to obtain product donations from beauty brands with which they have developed good working relationships. After the demo wrap, visitors can take home a free handful of makeup or hair tools in brand new condition.

The clinic also functions as a safe space for trans people to meet.

“I really come here to socialize and for the safe space,” said Brycen Gaines, a participant in the Trans Beauty Clinic. “Of course you get the right tools about beauty and things like that. But it is also more important to be with the community. “

