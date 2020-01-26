Tranmere vs Manchester United result: visitors avoid banana skin in style to provide some relief

You would not have known that Manchester United is a club with many problems if you only judge by the events in the field during this emphatic victory in the fourth round of the FA Cup over Tranmere Rovers.

But the biggest margin of victory under the leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to date was secured in a context of more chants against the ownership of Glazer and executive vice president Ed Woodward.

The songs were a reminder that this victory over a lateral descent that fights from the third level adds little to the debate over United’s long-standing malaise, however, those same traveling supporters at least were happy with six goals without response and A place in Monday’s draw.

After the sad defeat of Burnley last week, there was a very real sense of fear for United around this visit to Prenton Park, especially due to a playing surface recently described as “a stain on the football club “.

A large white tarp protected the pitch from the intermittent downpours on Sunday morning at the Wirral, but when he retired in the hours before the start, what was underneath was brown, irregular and especially treacherous on the flanks.

However, fear of sprained ankles was unfounded. The already exhausted team of United avoided suffering new injuries and instead took this tie with confidence as an opportunity to record a rare dominant victory, and many of their goals come from unlikely sources.

The tie was effectively resolved within six minutes of the first half, starting with Harry Maguire’s first goal at United. Around 25 yards, the newly appointed Solskjaer club captain entered David Perkins and found the upper right corner.

Victor Lindelof of Manchester United challenges for the ball (Reuters)

Maguire was not the only United player to open his account. Diogo Dalot did the same only three minutes later, exchanging a double with Anthony Martial, turning Liam Ridehalgh to the left side and curving the ball out of range of goalkeeper Scott Davies.

It was followed by Jesse Lingard’s first domestic goal in a year. He also beat Davies by snuggling in the far corner and celebrated with the taste of a player who has faced more scrutiny and criticism than most in the past 12 months.

It was around this point that the songs directed to the Glazers and Woodward began. A green flare, seemingly a reference to the green and gold movement, was activated at the far end.

This was the first time they were heard among United’s far-off and informed support and it is revealing that, as against Norwich a fortnight ago, they were still sung during what was an effortless victory.

However, he did not deter his players. The fourth objective is best captured with the incredulous tone of the official Twitter account of the club. “PHIL JONES HAS MARKED,” he stated in capital letters. It was the first half of the center in six years, since a victory at West Bromwich Albion during the era of David Moyes.

More specifically, it was a goal scored directly from a corner kick, a header from a distant loop that Perkins could not clear from the goal line. Solskjaer’s United has been among the most ineffective teams in the country to attack set pieces.

A more familiar name marked the fifth, with Martial making an effort diverted from the edge of the penalty area. United was playing with Tranmere at this point, and it was no surprise that Solskjaer made two part-time substitutions and effectively shut up.

Subsequently, only one goal followed in the second half and came from the penalty spot, with Mason Greenwood quietly converting after Davies stumbled upon substitute Tahith Chong.

Solskjaer’s name was sung on the other side shortly after. It is clear where they believe this difficult campaign and seven years of poor performance are blamed, but this was at least one of United’s best days and was avoided in an impressive way.

.