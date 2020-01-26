Tranmere vs Manchester United: player rankings like Harry Maguire offers captain performance

Manchester United eased a little pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they beat Tranmere 6-0 on a useless playing surface in Prenton Park to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Solskjaer’s position has been increasingly precarious after the recent defeats of the Premier League against Liverpool and Burnley, and a third setback in the space of eight days to one side sitting on the third bottom of League One would have escalated dramatically the situation.

But the cry of Harry Maguire was followed by great finishes by Diogo Dalot and Jesse Lingard, as United scored three times in six minutes of the first half, while Phil Jones and Anthony Martial also found the net before the interval.

Things barely improved for the hosts after the break when Mason Greenwood attacked from the spot, which means that the second competitive meeting of the parties proved even more unilateral than the first, when United won 5-0 in 1977.

Check out the gallery to see how all players rated:

1/14 Sergio Romero – 7

Action images through Reuters

2/14 Luke Shaw – 7

AFP through Getty Images

3/14 Harry Maguire – 9

REUTERS

04/14 Phil Jones – 8

AFP through Getty Images

05/14 Victor Lindelof – 8

REUTERS

6/14 Diogo Dalot – 8

Getty

14/7 Nemanja Matic – 7

REUTERS

8/14 Andreas Pereira – 7

REUTERS

09/14 Jesse Lingard – 8

Manchester United through Getty Imag

10/14 Anthony Martial – 8

Manchester United through Getty Imag

11/14 Mason Greenwood – 7

Manchester United through Getty Imag

12/14 Fred – 6

Action images through Reuters

13/14 Tahith Chong – 7

Manchester United through Getty Imag

14/14 Brandon Williams – 6

REUTERS

