Trains, flights, ferries canceled when Storm hits Ciara GB

LONDON – Trains, flights and ferries have been canceled and weather warnings spread across the UK like a storm with hurricane forces swinging up to 129 km / h through the region.

At least 10 railway companies in the UK have sent warnings of “no travel” and nearly 20 others have told passengers to expect delays, as strong winds on Sunday are expected to damage electrical wires and messy train tracks with broken tree branches and other debris.

London Heathrow Airport and several airlines decided to consolidate flights on Sunday to reduce the number that would be canceled by heavy winds. British Airways again offered customers for domestic and European flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. Virgin Airlines has canceled some flights.

Storm Ciara, named by the Met Office National Weather Agency, would also cause heavy rainfall, giving the agency 22 emergency flood warnings and 149 flood warnings.

The Humber Bridge near Hull in northern England limited traffic because of the strong wind and prohibited high-sided trucks and campers.

High waves in the Irish Sea forced ferry companies to cancel various journeys.

A 10k run in London, which was expected to attract 25,000 runners, was also canceled.

