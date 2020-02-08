Trains canceled and passengers insisted not to travel as Storm Ciara approaches

People have been warned to stay indoors if they can tomorrow (Photo: Met Office / PA)

While heavy rainfall and 80 km / h approaching Great Britain, major train operators have advised people not to travel on their routes tomorrow.

Thameslink and Great Northern advise people to stay away when Storm Ciara peels the land, possibly damaging high-voltage cables and blowing trees and debris.

Service disruption is likely to continue until Monday and commuters are encouraged to check online for delays before they leave for work.

For safety reasons and to reduce the risk of catenary damage, Network Rail is set to impose a 50 mph speed limit on the network on Sunday.

Wales and England are hit hard by “the worst storm in seven years” (Photo: With Office)

Thameslink and Great Northern will have to significantly reduce their services, and trains that run will take longer due to the applicable speed restrictions.

Director for the two franchises Tom Moran said: “We put passengers first and we think about their safety in view of the extreme weather forecast.

“There is a high risk of disruption in our network and we have to reduce our service, so we advise passengers not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

“We have extra managers on site to help and trains run over much of the network in the early hours of Monday morning to check if the routes are free.”

The storm has been described as the worst hit in the UK in seven years, with severe weather warnings in the Met Office today and tomorrow.

If you insist on traveling this weekend and have chosen to travel by car, the AA has issued new driving advice for potential drivers.





Driving advice from the AA

1. Don’t even start your journey if the weather is extreme.

2. Check the weather and traffic information updates regularly and plan your route carefully so that you have extra time.

3. Hold both hands firmly on the handlebars.

4. Use extra caution when passing cyclists, motorcyclists and riders.

5. Keep your distance from other vehicles, especially high-side vehicles and caravans.

6. Prepare for strong gusts of wind, such as in openings between buildings and after overtaking larger vehicles.

7. Keep your speed low. This gives you more time to prevent debris and of course to reduce the extent to which you are blown.

8. Watch the movement of trees to get an indication of the wind strength.

9. Pay attention to twigs or small branches on the road. They can indicate that there is a fallen tree or large branch around the next bend.

10. Keep in mind that partially fallen trees are difficult to recognize if they are hanging above the reach of your headlights.