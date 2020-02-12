Training robots to identify object positions by hallucinating scenes

Oier Mees demonstrates how the new approach works. Photo credits: Mees et al.

With more robots now entering a range of environments, researchers are trying to make their interactions with humans as smooth and natural as possible. The immediate response of robots to spoken instructions such as “pick up the glass, move it to the right” etc. is ideal in many situations, as this would ultimately enable more direct and intuitive human-robot interactions. However, this is not always easy because the robot needs to understand a user’s instructions, but also needs to know how to move objects in accordance with certain spatial relationships.

Researchers at the University of Freiburg in Germany have recently developed a new approach to teaching robots how to move objects, as instructed by human users. “Hallucinated” scene representations are classified. Her paper, pre-published on arXiv, will be presented in June at the IEEE Conference for Robotics and Automation (ICRA) in Paris.

“In our work, we focus on instructions for placing relational objects, such as ‘placing the cup to the right of the box’ or ‘placing the yellow toy on top of the box,'” said Oier Mees, one of the researchers who The study did so, TechXplore said. “To do this, the robot has to consider where the mug should be placed in relation to the box or other reference object in order to reflect the spatial relationship described by a user.”

Training robots to understand spatial relationships and move objects accordingly can be very difficult since a user’s instructions usually do not delimit a particular location within a larger scene being observed by the robot. In other words, when a human user says “place the cup to the left of the watch”, how far to the left of the watch the robot should place the cup and where is the exact boundary between different directions (e.g. right, left, in front, behind, etc.)?

“Because of this inherent ambiguity, there is no basic truth or ‘right’ data to learn to model spatial relationships,” said Mees. “We are dealing with the problem of the unavailability of pixel-by-pixel annotations of spatial relationships from the perspective of auxiliary learning.”

The basic idea of ​​the approach developed by Mees and his colleagues is that with two objects and an image that represents the context in which they are located, it is easier to determine the spatial relationship between them. In this way, the robots can recognize whether an object is to the left of, above, in front of, etc.

Figure with a summary of how the approach developed by the researchers works. An auxiliary CNN, called RelNet, is trained to predict spatial relationships for a given input image and two attention masks that relate to two objects that form a relationship. (a) After training, the network can be “tricked” to classify hallucinated scenes by (b) implementing high-level features at different spatial locations. Photo credits: Mees et al.

While identifying a spatial relationship between two objects does not indicate where the objects should be to reproduce that relationship, inserting other objects into the scene can allow the robot to close a distribution across multiple spatial relationships. Adding these non-existent (i.e. hallucinated) objects to what the robot sees should allow it to evaluate what the scene would look like if it did something (i.e., one of the objects at a specific location on the robot) Place the table or the surface in front of it).

“Most of the time, realistically inserting objects into an image requires access to 3D models and silhouettes or carefully designing the optimization process for generative opposing networks (GANs),” said Mees. “In addition, the naive” insertion “of object masks into images leads to subtle pixel artifacts that lead to noticeably different features and the training is incorrectly focused on these discrepancies. We proceed differently and implant high-level object properties in feature maps of the scene a convolutional neural network to hallucinate scene representations, which are then classified as an auxiliary task to get the learning signal. “

Before training a convolutional neural network (CNN) to learn spatial relationships based on hallucinated objects, the researchers had to ensure that it was able to classify relationships between individual object pairs based on a single image. They then “tricked” their network, called RelNet, to classify “hallucinated” scenes by implanting high-level features of objects in different spatial locations.

“Our approach allows a robot to follow natural language placement instructions given by human users with minimal data collection or heuristics,” said Mees. “Everyone wants to have a service robot at home that can perform tasks by understanding instructions in natural language. This is a first step for a robot to better understand the importance of commonly used spatial prepositions.”

Most existing methods of training robots to move objects use information related to the 3-D shapes of the object to model paired spatial relationships. A major limitation of these techniques is that they often require additional technological components, e.g. movements of different objects. The approach proposed by Mees and his colleagues, on the other hand, does not require any additional tools, since it is not based on 3D vision techniques.

The researchers evaluated their method in a series of experiments with real human users and robots. The results of these tests were very promising as the methodology enabled the robots to determine the best strategies for placing objects on a table in accordance with the spatial relationships set out in a human user’s spoken instructions.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaZkHTWFMKM (/ embed)

“Our novel approach to hallucinating scene representations can also have a wide range of uses in robotics and the computer vision community, since robots often have to assess how good a future state could be in order to think about the necessary measures.” “Said Mees.” It could also be used to improve the performance of many neural networks, such as object recognition networks, by using hallucinated scene representations as a form of data expansion. “

Mees and his colleagues are able to reliably model a range of spatial prepositions in natural language (e.g. right, left, top, etc.) without the use of 3D vision tools. In the future, the approach presented in their study could be used to improve the capabilities of existing robots and enable them to perform simple object moving tasks more effectively while following the spoken instructions of a human user.

In the meantime, your article could show the development of similar techniques to improve human-robot interaction in other object manipulation tasks. Combined with additional learning methods, the approach developed by Mees and his colleagues can also reduce the cost and effort of compiling data sets for robotics research, since pixel-wise probabilities can be predicted without the need for large annotated data sets.

“We believe that this is a promising first step to enable a common understanding between humans and robots,” concluded Mees. “In the future, we want to broaden our approach to include understanding of reference terms to develop a placement system that follows natural language instructions.”

