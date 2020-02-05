Train so busy passengers had to cram into the toilet to find space

Desperate to work from home now (Photo: SWNS)

Many of us have experienced nightmare-to-work traffic, wedged against other people in suits just to come home to the office.

But yesterday’s journey for some passengers brought things to another level – because they had to cram into a smelly toilet to get from Cambridge to Ipswich.

The 5.47 pm Greater Anglia service was as busy as an earlier service was canceled.

Video shows the passengers standing in the cupboard, where they stayed for a maximum of one hour.

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Oscar Hedge, 18, tweeted a video from the toilet that showed how people were wrapped in it.

He said: “It wasn’t nice because I had to stand on the toilet.

“People stood in that toilet all the way from Cambridge to Bury.

“People went on at Newmarket and, because we already had a lot of problems with overcrowding, a woman got on the train and just sat down casually on the toilet, almost accepting how the trains are. It was not fun. “

4.47 Cambridge-Ipswich canceled so 5.47 packed. Passengers had no choice but to stand in the toilet and the train was half an hour late @greateranglia pic.twitter.com/7wL6HklVl8

– Oscar Hedge (@hedge_oscar) 4 February 2020

Greater Anglia apologized for the incident and blamed a train fault for a previous overpopulation service.

Mr. Hedge, who said that sometimes there were eight other people on the toilet with him during the trip, added that the box was “quite smelly.”

The teenager, who traveled from his sixth grade college in Cambridge to Bury St Edmunds, said the journey that normally takes 40 minutes lasted about an hour due to further delays.

Christy Morris, who was also on the train, said: “It felt very tight, you could hardly breathe.

“After a long day, everyone has been working, everyone has been at uni and it is just so uncomfortable. You spend so much money every year to get a service, and it just doesn’t really work. “

Apparently people thought it was funny (Photo: SWNS)

Mrs. Morris, a 22-year-old student and office worker, said some passengers got off the train instead of enduring the conditions on board.

In the meantime, electronic displays seemed to erroneously show that seats were available in all carriages.

“We all laughed about it,” Mrs. Morris said. “We all thought it was just ridiculous.”

A spokesperson for Greater Anglia said: “We apologize for the overcrowding on the 17.47 Cambridge-Ipswich service yesterday.

“The service between Ipswich and Cambridge at 4:20 pm was terminated at Ely due to a train error and therefore the next train was busier than normal.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused and we encourage those affected by the cancellation to claim a delayed refund at www.greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay.”