Trailer of the romantic drama of Vijay Deverkonda to be released on this date

Tollywood heartbreaker Vijay Deverakonda, protagonist of World Famous Lover, has been making noise in recent weeks after his posters, teaser and his first two songs. The film, which is one of the most important premieres of the year in Tollywood, has four actresses starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.

After getting overwhelming responses to the first two tracks My Love and Boggu Ganilo, since Valentine’s launch, Vijay turned to his Twitter account yesterday to announce the release date of the film’s trailer.

The Telugu star along with a new movie poster tweeted: “World 1 – Love story of a small town. #WorldFamousLover This Valentine’s Day – February 14. Trailer on February 6 “.

Talking about the new poster, introduce Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh. The duo of actors can be seen in a not so pleasant mood. On one side where Aishwarya is seen dressed in a sari with a sad expression, on the other side you can see Vijay angry on his bicycle dressed in a coal miner’s uniform that goes to work with a newspaper hidden behind his shirt.

More about World Famous Lover, the protagonist of Vijay Deverakonda is an anthological film of romantic drama. The movie that hit the ground at the end of 2018 was finished at the end of last year. The director of Kranthi Madhav has been filmed in multiple parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with some crucial parts in France.

The romantic drama has been funded by K A Vallabha and KS Rama Rao under the banner of Creative Commercials.

The protagonist of Vijay Deverakonda will arrive on the big screens on February 14, which is also Valentine’s Day.

