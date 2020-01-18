Photo: ESPN.com

The Portland Trail Blazers traded Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round picks for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to the Sacramento Kings.

Trading saved the Trail Blazers, according to Wojnarowski, $ 12.3 million.

Ariza and Bazemore were the most important parts of the business.

The Trail Blazers will be Ariza’s ninth team he has played for in his 16-year career.

The 34-year-old scored an average of 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 32 games for the Kings.

The 30-year-old Bazemore scored an average of 7.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 43 games for the Trail Blazers.

Both Ariza and Bazemore were in their first season with their respective teams.

The 34-year-old veteran Tolliver scored an average of 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 33 games for the Trail Blazers.

Gabriel, a naughty rookie, played only 11 games for the Kings when switching between the NBA and the G League.

Swanigan only played seven games for the Kings and also played a bit in the G League like Gabriel.