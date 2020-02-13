TRAFFIC WARNING: Both directions of I-70 closed next week on I-435 in Kansas City | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Department of Transportation of Missouri warns motorists of an upcoming, complete closure of part of the Interstate 70 in both directions in Kansas City.

This closure starts at 10 p.m. on February 21 to about 5 am February 24 before the demolition of the old Interstate 435 bridges over I-70.

Westbound I-70 is closed between Missouri Highway 291 / I-470 and I-435. Eastbound I-70 is closed on I-435.

This is part of the new partial turbine exchange construction on I-435 and I-70.

Improvements include full bridge replacements, removal of left exits, enhancements in the flow count configuration, and relief of congestion.

