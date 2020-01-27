Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sport

Atlanta Hawks’ Point Guard Trae Young grew up watching Kobe Bryant shoot incredible shots in the # 8 jersey. So it was only fitting that Young took one of the best shots of his career the night he wore Bryant’s number.

Young was emotional before the game after learning about the tragic deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash.

The 21-year-old security guard took the field with a heavy heart and No. 8 on his back and ended an incredible first half by piercing a half-goal to hit the buzzer. Then he pointed to the sky and paid tribute to Bryant.

Young is an incredible player most evenings, but Sunday just feels different. He ended the first half with 21 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and one theft.

Something about his performance felt special against the Washington Wizards and this incredible attitude just proved it. Young plays for Kobe Bryant and delivers the kind of performance that would make Kobe smile.