Trader Joe’s released its list of the most popular products of 2019

The award season is not just for Hollywood.

Trader Joe’s has held its Customer Choice Awards for more than 10 years – essentially a list of their customers’ favorite products. Customers vote, Trader Joe counts.

What follows is his annual list. Though some of the categories change, the list is a look at what customers are digging out of the grocery store that has become a cult following. For example, there are entire Instagram pages dedicated to the food chain and its products. Some have more than 200,000 followers.

This list, which records the 2019 favorites with various aquatic animals, is the 11th annual Customer Choice Award. Here are some of the winners.

Overall favorite: anything but the bagel-sesame spice mix

Last year, this category belonged to the frozen product Mandarin Orange Chicken. The Everything But The Bagel spice – a reef from the spice mix of all bagels – came in second.

But this year the spice caught up, grabbed the title, and pushed the frozen chicken to its previous second second place.

And first second? Both in 2018 and 2019, this place was owned by the cauliflower gnocchi.

Favorite starter: tangerine chicken

If it couldn’t win for the favorite overall, the favorite title isn’t a bad consolation prize.

Mandarin Orange Chicken dominated this category and won this award last year. Calufilower Gnocchi came second again, followed by Chicken Tikka Masala from the supermarket.

Favorite vegan / vegetarian product: cauliflower gnocchi

Finally, cauliflower gnocchi gets a top prize.

In 2018, this frozen goodie – you guessed it – came second behind the brand’s soy chorizo ​​for the first time. Now the vegan sausage has been removed from the seat.

Favorite snack: plantain chips

Pretzels filled with peanut butter have been bearing this title for several years. But 2019 was the end of the salty pastry rule.

This time, Plantain Chips took first place and pushed the pretzels into second place.

Long live the peanut butter pretzels.

Favorite drink: Non-Dairy Oat Beverage

It’s no secret that the popularity of oat milk has skyrocketed in recent years.

And with the launch of the product by Trader Joe last year, the placement as the best drink becomes clear.