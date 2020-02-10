Trader Joe’s has released his list of the most favorite products of 2019 | News

Award show season is not just for Hollywood.

Trader Joe’s has had the “Customer Choice Awards” for over 10 years – essentially a list of his customers’ favorite products. Customers vote, Trader Joe counts.

What follows is the annual list. Although some of the categories are changing, the list is a look at what customers are digging at the supermarket, which has developed a bit of a cult following. For example, entire Instagram pages are dedicated to the supermarket chain and its products. Some have more than 200,000 followers.

This list, which describes favorites from 2019 with different aquatic animals, marks the 11th annual Customer Choice Awards. Here is a look at some of the winners.

Favorite general: Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend

Last year this category was owned by the Mandarin Orange Chicken store, a frozen product. The Everything But The Bagel spices – a riff off of the spice mix on all bagels – was only second.

But this year caught up with the taste, grabbed the title and pushed the frozen chicken to its previous second place.

And first number two? Both in 2018 and 2019 that place is in the hands of the Cauliflower Gnocchi.

Favorite entry: mandarin chicken

If it couldn’t win for favorite in general, favorite entry is not a bad consolation prize.

Mandarin Chicken has dominated this category and also won this prize last year. Calufilower Gnocchi appeared here again, as the first number two, with the chicken Tikka Masala from the supermarket behind it.

Favorite vegan / vegetarian article: Cauliflower Gnocchi

Cauliflower Gnocchi finally takes a grand prize.

In 2018 this frozen goodie was relegated to – you guessed it – the first place behind the Soy Chorizo ​​brand. Now the vegan sausage is not placed.

Favorite snack: plantain chips

Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels have held this title for several years. But in 2019 the salty snack regime came to an end.

Plantain Chips this time took the first place and pushed the pretzels to the first place.

Long live the pretzels of peanut butter.

Favorite drink: Non-Dairy Oat Beverage

It is no secret that the popularity of oat milk has exploded in recent years.

And with Trader Joe’s introduction of the product last year, its placement is the favorite top drink.

