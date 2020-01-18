On Wednesday, Reuters reported that India plans to cut some imports from Turkey and expand restrictions on Malaysia, targeting the two Muslim-majority countries for their criticism of New Delhi’s policy towards Kashmir.

File photo of the Minister of the Union, Piyush Goyal. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Thursday that New Delhi has not imposed restrictions on imports from Malaysia and Turkey.

“India believes in free play and equal treatment for all,” Goyal said at a security conference in New Delhi, adding that the government was also not contemplating any restrictions in the two countries.

Goyal said any restrictions will apply to all countries uniformly. “And if some of the restrictions affect Malaysia, I don’t think it’s the only country affected,” he said.

