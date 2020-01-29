Tracks make episode 26: The spark that ignites the fuse that ignites the Blah Blah Blah

Welcome to the 20s and as the next decade of Star Wars begins, Making Tracks is back for our first studio episode of the year. Mark Newbold and Mark Mulcaster discuss The Rise of Skywalker and Colin Trevorrow’s screenplay “Duel of the Fates” for episode IX before dealing with Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Chris Terrio, Callum Greene, Warwick Davis, Hassan Taj and Shirley Henderson and that Entering the screening itself, in which Kathleen Kennedy and JJ Abrams introduced the film. All this plus the first part of our Carl Bayliss interview with Matt Fox, the organizer of May The Toys Be With Us, in episode 26 of Making Tracks.

