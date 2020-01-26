Track 8 apply her It never happened concept for his next Brightest lights tower.

This means that there is no phone, camera or recording of any kind to encourage participants to live in the moment, to get lost in music and to truly connect with their surroundings. Despite the age in which we live on smartphones, Lane 8 fans who experienced the first leg of the Brightest Lights tour seem to embrace this change of pace.

Upon entering the room for a stop on the Brightest Lights tour, fans will be asked to tape their camera lenses. It is a secure tape that will not damage devices. Reinforced security will be present to enforce the golden rule. If you are caught taking a photo / video – you will be asked to leave.

It never happened: an exclusive interview with Lane 8

Lane 8 shares the post below:

the basic philosophy of events is quite simple. we do not allow anyone to take photos or videos, not with phones, cameras or any other device, inside the venue. I firmly believe that with this simple rule, we were able to create one of the most special and unique atmospheres of all the shows in which I have ever participated.

If you attend one of Lane 8’s upcoming shows, he encourages you to read.

– Lane 8 (@ Lane8music) January 21, 2020