Toyota will not reopen the Chinese plants for at least another week as the corona virus shows little sign of slowing down

money

Japanese car maker Toyota keeps its Chinese plants closed for at least another week as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues to spread.

The corona virus has killed more than 630 people, mainly in China. It has infected over 31,400 people in 25 countries and areas worldwide.

On Thursday, Toyota had considered whether to restart operations. Car factories across China have been closed since the end of last month for a long New Year’s holiday as authorities try to contain the virus.

On Friday, a Toyota spokesman told CNN Business that the company was preparing to resume normal operations before February 17, and warned that there could be further delays.

“The situation differs depending on the system and parts supply. In addition, the guidelines of local and regional authorities must be followed, including logistical aspects. Therefore, we can not definitely say whether we will resume operations from February 17th, ”said the spokesman.

The closure affects 12 plants – four automobile plants and eight parts or components plants – that Toyota operates with its joint venture partners FAW Group and GAC Motor in mainland China.

The global auto industry is heavily dependent on China, which makes more cars than any other country and is also the largest market in the world. Toyota, which makes 15% of its cars in China, is less at risk than other companies that are more represented in the country. However, executives have continued to be concerned about the effects of the corona virus in the past few days.