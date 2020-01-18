Toyota relocates Tacoma pickup complex from USA to Mexico

The company said US jobs would not be lost because of the move

Toyota said Friday that it is assembling work for the popular Tacoma pickups from the United States in Mexico, but has pledged not to affect US jobs.

The announcement came a day after the US Senate approved the new US-Mexico trade agreement, which significantly renews the rules for the construction and cross-border trade of cars.

Since 2010, Tacoma has been manufactured in a factory in San Antonio, Texas that employs 3,200 workers with an annual capacity of 208,000 vehicles.

But that will be completed in 2021, the company said in a statement, and all production will then take place at a plant in Baja California, Mexico.

Starting in 2022, the San Antonio plant will move into production of the Toyota Sequoia SUV, which had previously been removed from the assembly line in Princeton, Indiana.

It was unclear how US President Donald Trump would deliver the news. In an angry tweet, Trump in 2017 had downplayed Toyota’s decision to ship its production of the Corolla sedan to Mexico, and the company eventually continued production in the United States.

Trump had long dismissed his predecessor, the USMCA, the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, saying he was promoting job extroversion.

US officials say the USMCA, which has not yet entered into force, will promote investment in the domestic car sector.

Toyota said Friday that the transfer of Tacoma to Mexico was part of a restructuring effort involving $ 13 billion in US investment by 2021.

The company has already invested $ 7.1 billion, including $ 1.6 billion, in an Alabama car factory that shares with fellow Japanese carmaker Mazda

Source: $ 1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda plant planned for Alabama

