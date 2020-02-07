Toyota extends Chinese plant closure due to virus

Toyota’s China operations have been hampered by the corona virus

Japanese auto giant Toyota said it will keep its Chinese factories closed until February 16 on Friday and extend the suspension by a week amid the growing coronavirus crisis.

“After considering several factors, including local and regional government guidelines …, we decided to close production at all Toyota factories in China by February 16,” spokesman Aaron Fowles told AFP.

The Japanese company had previously announced that the plants would be mothballed by February 9.

The virus has now claimed more than 630 lives, particularly in China, but has spread to several other countries and affected global supply chains.

According to Fowles, depending on the evolving virus situation, Toyota will make further decisions as to whether the suspension should be extended. “With regard to production in other countries, we are currently examining whether this will have an impact,” he added.

Mike Manley, head of Fiat Chrysler, told the Financial Times on Thursday that his company could shut down production at a European plant due to delivery problems from China – which would be the first for a European automaker.

South Korea’s Hyundai has also ceased operating its giant five-plant Ulsan complex, the world’s most productive auto factory.



