Toxic air, waste accumulation, unsafe streets: anticipating polls, voters want legislators to make Delhi livable again

New Delhi: An empty strip of unlit road, a city that is chronically short of breath, and a national capital that wants to hide its shame from heaps of waste that are now competing with the Taj Mahal. Our search for answers to why Delhi is falling in the Global Liveability Index rankings is not hard to find.

Dr. Dr. Richa Chaudhary and her husband Pankaj Solanki, who live in Rohini in northwest Delhi, are a successful and financially secure couple. But they are disillusioned. Just like Lakhs from Delhiites, the seasonal peak in pollution hits them hard. Their four-year-old son has medical complications and they move him out of town every time he suffocates. “We have been doing this for three years. We send him away for at least a month. If he returns within 24 hours, his problems will reappear, ”says Dr. Pankaj.

Medical experts support this. “About 20 years ago there were seasonal problems and we were seasonal doctors. Now we have these problems throughout the year. That is the change we have seen. And this is due to the environment. We see black spots in the lungs of young people. Including those who don’t smoke, “says Dr. Bharat Gopal, director of the National Chest Center in Naraina and a prominent pulmonologist.

Problems in the sky

A study by Local Circles, a social networking site for civil cooperation, shows that at least 40% of the respondents in the survey that it conducted want to leave the capital if the central and Delhi governments continue to use the same approach to pollution. Thirty-one percent said they would equip themselves with air purifiers and stay on. The air quality index fluctuated between 250 and 300 this week, far above the acceptable limit of 50. The reasons are many. Atul Goyal, president of United Residents Joint Action of Delhi (URJA), the top body of more than 2500 resident welfare organizations (RWAs) in the city, says that a proactive and collaborative effort is needed. “There is vehicle pollution, there is dust from construction and waste, and industrial pollutants. Much of the above can be tackled by the government of Delhi, “he says. “All cars and heavy vehicles must have PUC certificates (pollution under control). This must be enforced by the transportation department of Delhi. ”

Environmentalists say that the political response – whether it is the odd-even authoritarian scheme or measures taken by the central government under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – whether it is the government of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), that is equally disproportionate. The AAP’s election promise to reduce air pollution by a third and the BJPs to set up smog towers do not impress them. “The entire political conversation is reduced to smog towers. It is not a regulatory measure in any part of the world. We have seen it as a recreational measure around parks in China or the Netherlands. But this is not a restrictive measure, “says Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy) of the Center for Science and Environment.

It is important to reduce emissions at the source of pollution that is not being done, experts say. “With the same amount of money that is proposed to spend on smog towers, one can replace the chulhas (smoke-extracting stoves) and encourage small-scale units to replace their boilers or use cleaner fuel,” Roychowdhury notes, adding more value to it. spent money.

Unsafe in the city

There are other reasons besides the air quality of Delhi, as a result of which it has dropped six places to 118th place in a survey for 140 cities according to the Global Liveability Index 2019. Thirty-four year old Diksha Sethi is a professional in digital marketing who works in the chic city village Shahpur Jaat in Delhi. She drives to work, although the journey of one and a half hours is physically and mentally stressful. “Your personal space is being violated on every occasion. The experience was not good. Far from. There are crowded buses. The metro is at the door, but I am not taking it. I do not use my vehicle for free but because I find it safer. It is at my disposal, “she says.

Experts believe that although law and order falls outside the reach of the government of Delhi, this can do to make the city state safer. “After the Nirbhaya case, the least the government could do was to have its own record of dark spots. Relieving the PWD roads is the direct responsibility of the state government, ”says URJA President Atul Goyal.

Seven years ago, students from Kamala Nehru College in Delhi took to the streets to protest the rape and the brutal murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, later named Nirbhaya by the media. Women here and at the nearby Lady Shri Ram College still say they feel unsafe.

“I think the metro is safe. The problem is when you get off the metro. There are no cameras. There are lonely pieces. And villains are encouraged because they know that nobody is watching them, “says Shambhavi, a second-year student at Kamala Nehru College.

The fact that stalking is not registered and is taken seriously as a crime is also a black grouse. “A boy followed me. He did nothing, but he continued to follow me. The police have done nothing, “says Divya, another university student.

At some distance, the lonely, fully female police control room (PCR) van outside the Lady Shri Ram College offers little protection for young women who want better lit roads and more marshals throughout Delhi. Charvi, a first-year student, tells us that there have been many complaints at the back gate of the college of men who masturbate. But nothing has been done to stop them. “They were seen blinking. That is not suitable in a public space. And we have discussed this with our teachers. They asked us to bring pepper spray and to be alert, “she says.

Need for smart streets

Upgrading urban infrastructure and increasing capacity in public transport has a direct link with reducing vehicle pollution and improving safety, experts note. It’s almost like killing two birds with one stone. It is a huge gap and an opportunity for the next government in Delhi. A lot more cooperation with the Center is needed, experts say. The idea is to work together and not to be at odds. The end result is to make Delhi more livable.

The concept of modern street design becomes extremely important in the objective of making Delhi safer, urban planners say. Amit Bhatt, executive director (integrated transport) of the non-profit World Resources Institute (WRI) India, complains about the bad street designs in the country and links this directly to the issue of safety. “We design streets as highways. That’s not how it should be. Urban streets need spaces for pedestrians, for sales activities and for natural supervision, “he says.

There must be a paradigm shift in the way streets are designed here, experts say. “Streets are the pipes; they connect. And safe and lively streets are going to improve the livability quotient of Delhi and that is related to air pollution, making people more susceptible to walking than taking their car and safety, ”says Bhatt.

Public transport remains the weakest link in pollution control, in particular vehicle pollution, says the Center for Science and Environment. “Bus transport has stagnated. If buses need to be phased out, we may not even have a bus in the city by 2022, ”says Anumita Roychowdhury.

Talk trash

The hunt for reasons behind Delhi’s poor position on the Global Liveability Index also brings us to East Delhi. Blurry photos capture the smog that floods the city and also a mountain of garbage in Ghazipur. The 213-foot waste dump is a source of pleasure for vermin and birds of prey. This massive landfill reached its capacity in 2002 and would be closed. But waste is still being hosted. The smell is unbearable, even deadly.

“There is rot of the waste and there is methane gas. It is combustible gas. The barrel burns spontaneously. Technical intervention is required. Imagine the toxic waste and fumes that it has been producing for so many years. This is the air we breathe, “says Roychoudhury.

Sanitary experts also say that removing mountain heaps of waste is not easy. But there is much that can be done to improve the situation. “The waste from the city has been coming here for three and a half decades, waste-to-energy installations have been set up and there should be more. There is a need for waste separation and training for people to do it, “says KS Mehra, former Delhi city councilor.

Delhi goes to the polls on 8 February. The expectations of the city are high. The story must go beyond the basic principles of bijli-sadak-paani (electricity-roads-water) to the next level: quality of life. This should be about making Delhi livable again, says Delhiites.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.