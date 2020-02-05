Tove Lo tickets on sale now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Pop fans should act quickly because Tove Lo A tour started recently. The Swedish pop star, known for songs like “Habits (Stay High)”, “Talking Bodies” and “Are U Gonna Tell Her?”, Started the “Sunshine Kitty Tour” and promoted her new album of the same name. On the tour, Tove Lo are supported by the artists Alma and Broods.
Get tickets for concerts here!
Tove Lo will have more than a dozen shows in North America. The tour has already started and is expected to end at the end of the month. It is reported that some shows are already sold out. So if you want to see Tove Lo in concert, act quickly.
Ticket information listed below.
3 February
Tove Lo
8:00 p.m. – Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN, USA
from $ 40
February 5th
Tove Lo with Alma
8:00 p.m. – The Tabernacle Atlanta, Atlanta, GA, USA
from $ 30
February 6th
Tove Lo with Alma
8:00 p.m. – The Ritz Raleigh, Raleigh, NC, USA
from $ 40
February 7th
Tove Lo with Alma
8:00 p.m. – The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD, USA
from $ 80
February 9th
Tove Lo with Alma
8:00 p.m. – Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, USA
from $ 30
February 10th
Tove Lo
8:00 p.m. – House of Blues Boston, Boston, MA, USA
from $ 39
February 12th
Tove Lo with Alma Tickets (16+ event)
8:00 p.m. – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY, USA
from $ 50
13th February
Tove Lo with ALMA tickets (16+ event)
8:00 p.m. – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY, USA
from $ 53
February 15th
Tove Lo with Alma
8:00 p.m. – Corona Theater, Montreal, QC, CA.
from $ 37
February 16
Tove Lo with Alma
7:00 p.m. – Queen Elizabeth Theater Toronto, Toronto, ON, CA.
from $ 20
February 18
Tove Lo with Alma
7:00 p.m. – Saint Andrews Hall, Detroit, MI, USA
from $ 75
19th of February
Tove Lo with Alma
7:30 p.m. – Riviera Theater Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
from $ 42
20. February
Tove Lo with Alma
7:00 p.m. – Palace Theater St. Paul, Saint Paul, MN, USA
from $ 45
February 23
Tove Lo with Alma
7:00 p.m. – Vogue Theater Vancouver, Vancouver, BC, CA.
from $ 65
February 24th
Tove Lo with Alma
8:00 p.m. – Showbox Sodo, Seattle, WA, USA
from $ 64
February 25th
Tove Lo
8:00 p.m. – Roseland Theater, Portland, OR, US
from $ 94
27th of February
Tove Lo with Broods and Alma
8:00 p.m. – The Masonic San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA
from $ 57
February 28th
Tove Lo with Alma and Broods
6:00 p.m. – Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, CA, USA
from $ 45
9th March
Tove Lo Glasgow
7:00 p.m. – SWG3, Glasgow, GLG, GB
from £ 34
March 10th
Tove Lo Manchester
7:00 p.m. – Albert Hall Manchester, Manchester, GTM, GB
from £ 30
March 12th
Tove Lo London
7:00 p.m. – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, LND, GB
from £ 44
the 14th of March
Tove Lo Paris
8:00 p.m. – Elysée Montmartre, Paris, Île-de-France, FR
from € 250
17. March
Tove Lo Amsterdam
7:30 p.m. – Paradiso Grote Zaal, Amsterdam, North Holland, NL
from € 43
March 18
Tove Lo Cologne
8:00 p.m. – E-Werk Cologne, Cologne, NW, DE
from 220 €
March, 20th
Tove Lo Berlin
8:00 p.m. – Huxley’s New World, Berlin, BE, DE
from € 62
March 22
Tove Lo Hamburg
8:00 p.m. – Docks Hamburg, Hamburg, HH, DE
from 69 €
May 15th
2020 Hangout Fest 3-day pass with Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish and many more tickets (May 15-17)
12:59 p.m. – Hangout Music Festival, Gulf Shores, AL, USA
from $ 495
Firefly Music Festival 4-day pass with Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey and many more tickets (June 18-21)
TBD – Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE, USA
from $ 299