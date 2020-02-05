Tove Lo tickets on sale now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Pop fans should act quickly because Tove Lo A tour started recently. The Swedish pop star, known for songs like “Habits (Stay High)”, “Talking Bodies” and “Are U Gonna Tell Her?”, Started the “Sunshine Kitty Tour” and promoted her new album of the same name. On the tour, Tove Lo are supported by the artists Alma and Broods.

Tove Lo will have more than a dozen shows in North America. The tour has already started and is expected to end at the end of the month. It is reported that some shows are already sold out. So if you want to see Tove Lo in concert, act quickly.

3 February

Tove Lo

8:00 p.m. – Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN, USA

from $ 40

February 5th

Tove Lo with Alma

8:00 p.m. – The Tabernacle Atlanta, Atlanta, GA, USA

from $ 30

February 6th

Tove Lo with Alma

8:00 p.m. – The Ritz Raleigh, Raleigh, NC, USA

from $ 40

February 7th

Tove Lo with Alma

8:00 p.m. – The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD, USA

from $ 80

February 9th

Tove Lo with Alma

8:00 p.m. – Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, USA

from $ 30

February 10th

Tove Lo

8:00 p.m. – House of Blues Boston, Boston, MA, USA

from $ 39

February 12th

Tove Lo with Alma Tickets (16+ event)

8:00 p.m. – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY, USA

from $ 50

13th February

Tove Lo with ALMA tickets (16+ event)

8:00 p.m. – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY, USA

from $ 53

February 15th

Tove Lo with Alma

8:00 p.m. – Corona Theater, Montreal, QC, CA.

from $ 37

February 16

Tove Lo with Alma

7:00 p.m. – Queen Elizabeth Theater Toronto, Toronto, ON, CA.

from $ 20

February 18

Tove Lo with Alma

7:00 p.m. – Saint Andrews Hall, Detroit, MI, USA

from $ 75

19th of February

Tove Lo with Alma

7:30 p.m. – Riviera Theater Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA

from $ 42

20. February

Tove Lo with Alma

7:00 p.m. – Palace Theater St. Paul, Saint Paul, MN, USA

from $ 45

February 23

Tove Lo with Alma

7:00 p.m. – Vogue Theater Vancouver, Vancouver, BC, CA.

from $ 65

February 24th

Tove Lo with Alma

8:00 p.m. – Showbox Sodo, Seattle, WA, USA

from $ 64

February 25th

Tove Lo

8:00 p.m. – Roseland Theater, Portland, OR, US

from $ 94

27th of February

Tove Lo with Broods and Alma

8:00 p.m. – The Masonic San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA

from $ 57

February 28th

Tove Lo with Alma and Broods

6:00 p.m. – Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, CA, USA

from $ 45

9th March

Tove Lo Glasgow

7:00 p.m. – SWG3, Glasgow, GLG, GB

from £ 34

March 10th

Tove Lo Manchester

7:00 p.m. – Albert Hall Manchester, Manchester, GTM, GB

from £ 30

March 12th

Tove Lo London

7:00 p.m. – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, LND, GB

from £ 44

the 14th of March

Tove Lo Paris

8:00 p.m. – Elysée Montmartre, Paris, Île-de-France, FR

from € 250

17. March

Tove Lo Amsterdam

7:30 p.m. – Paradiso Grote Zaal, Amsterdam, North Holland, NL

from € 43

March 18

Tove Lo Cologne

8:00 p.m. – E-Werk Cologne, Cologne, NW, DE

from 220 €

March, 20th

Tove Lo Berlin

8:00 p.m. – Huxley’s New World, Berlin, BE, DE

from € 62

March 22

Tove Lo Hamburg

8:00 p.m. – Docks Hamburg, Hamburg, HH, DE

from 69 €

May 15th

2020 Hangout Fest 3-day pass with Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish and many more tickets (May 15-17)

12:59 p.m. – Hangout Music Festival, Gulf Shores, AL, USA

from $ 495

Firefly Music Festival 4-day pass with Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey and many more tickets (June 18-21)

TBD – Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE, USA

from $ 299