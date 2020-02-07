Tour de Palm Springs map and roadblock

news

The Tour de Palm Springs is this weekend.

Thousands of cyclists are expected to participate, and several roads between Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs will be closed along the 82 km route.

Saturday’s races begin at 6:30 a.m. at N Indian Canyon near W Amado Street.

Check out an interactive GPS map of the Tour de Palm Springs.

<noscript><iframe src="https://ridewithgps.com/embeds?type=route&id=31825831&title=2020%20Tour%20de%20Palm%20Springs%20Map&sampleGraph=true" style="width: 1px;min-width: 100%;height: 700px;border: none"></noscript>

In Palm Springs, the Palm Canyon Drive between Tahquitz Canyon and Amado Road is closed from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Tahquitz Canyon Way between Indian Canyon Drive and Belardo Road is closed to traffic from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. only on Saturday.

The Northbound Indian Canyon Drive from AmadoRoad to Vista Chino is reduced to one lane from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department advises drivers to be extremely careful on the roads of the bike routes. Cyclists ride on Worsley Road, Pierson Boulevard, Indian Canyon Road, Dillon Road and Palm Drive.

According to the organizer, the Tour de Palm Springs attracts between 6,000 and 10,000 cyclists every year.

For more information, visit www.tourdepalmsprings.com,

Headlines / Top Stories