Tough love for the Bezos of Amazon in India

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos on Friday pledged to create one million new jobs in India in a farewell love letter to the country after completing a hard-hitting visit that reportedly included a snub by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hundreds of small retailers protested during their visit to the giant South Asian market this week, which came as an antitrust watchdog, and launched an investigation into the e-commerce behemoth and its main competitor, Walmart Flipk.

A government minister rejected Bezos’s announcement that Amazon would invest $ 1 billion and a ruling party member hit his property in the critical Washington Post.

“I am more destitute of India every time I come back here. The unlimited energy, innovation and gray source of the Indian people always inspire me, ”Bezos said in a farewell letter of love to the country posted on Amazon’s local website on Friday.

The $ 1 billion investment will “digitize small and small businesses in cities and villages across India”, he said, the Amazon vow would export $ 10 billion of Indian products annually and create up to 20 million new jobs25.

Amazon has invested heavily in India, providing goods and entertainment to its 1.3 billion consumers, with a monthly subscription to Amazon Prime that costs just 999 rupees (about $ 14) a year.

However, Walmart – which bought Flipkart for $ 16 billion in 2018 – has been accused of driving small businesses out of business, selling highly discounted products at a loss to gain market share.

Small traders are seen as an important trading bloc for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won the second term in a landslide election victory last year.

Benos reportedly wanted to meet with Prime Minister Modi during his visit – which also saw him deal with Bollywood stars in Mumbai – but it was unclear if he was meeting with any prominent member of the government.

“They may have put in a billion dollars, but then if they lose one billion dollars every year, then they have to fund this bill,” said Commerce Secretary Pius Goyal.

“Where does the damage come from? How can a market cause such a loss unless they engage in aggressive pricing or some unfair commercial practices,” Goyal told a conference in New Delhi.

The Indian government has also been outraged by the editorial post of the Washington Post, owned by Bezos, the richest man in the world, especially in the actions of New Delhi in the disputed Kashmir.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of the BJP’s foreign affairs department, was quoted by local media as saying he was “definitely against what the Washington Post is writing”.

Amazon mogul flies to India online campaign

