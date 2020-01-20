Entertainment

Actor Jason Momoa, best known for his tough guy roles like Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones” or Aquaman, showed a different side on Monday that was anything but.

Momoa took a break from shooting his new Netflix thriller to make patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh smile.

The hospital tweeted four photos of the actor visiting several patients with their families: “Thank you to actor Jason Momoa, for being here this morning to visit the patients and families of UPMC Children!”

This is not the first time that Momoa has met young fans struggling with illnesses. Last July, the 40-year-old man published a series of photos of his first participation in the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Momoa is in Pittsburgh to shoot “Sweet Girl, a new Netflix thriller,” according to CNN KDKA affiliate. The film will star Momoa, who also produces the film, as a father trying to seek justice for the death of his wife while protecting his daughter and his company from corruption, according to KDKA.