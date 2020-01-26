Tottenham will sign Steven Bergwijn of the PSV

According to reports, Steven Bergwijn addresses Tottenham (Getty Images)

Tottenham is about to sign PSV end Steven Bergwijn, according to reports.

José Mourinho is eager for the Spurs to recruit a new forward to face the absence of Harry Kane, who could miss the rest of the season after undergoing hamstring surgery earlier this month.

But according to FOX Sports, De Telegraaf and ESPN, the Spurs are eager to reinforce their flank options and are now close to closing an agreement with the PSV for Bergwijn.

The Dutch end was out of PSV’s confrontation with Twente on Sunday and now, according to reports, now travels to London to end his move.

“He called me this morning and told me he didn’t want to play because he wanted to focus on a possible transfer,” said PSV interim coach Ernest Faber.

‘It is your choice. We respect that. We only need players who are 100% focused on PSV. “

The 22-year-old has been a key part of the PSV side since 2016, scoring 31 goals and recording 41 assists in 149 appearances.

The Dutch international would offer José Mourinho a versatile option in the attack, since he is able to play on the left or right.

Bergwijn will become the second signing of the Spurs this month after the arrival of Gedson Fernandes with an 18-month loan from Benfica.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will lose Christian Eriksen, who will undergo a medical examination with Inter on Monday before his 16.8 million pound move.

