Tottenham vs Man City Result: Player ratings like Steven Bergwijn scores a stunning debut goal

Steven Bergwijn scored a spectacular volley when Tottenham Hotspur defeated 10 men Manchester City on Sunday 2-0.

Hugo Lloris saved Ilkay Gundogan the penalty in a fiery first half in which four players saw yellow carded, including Oleksandr Zinchenko for his role in a fight that broke out after the missed spot kick.

The game then became irreversible in favor of Spurs when Zinchenko got yellow again early in the second half for a tactical foul on Harry Winks.

After some good build-ups from Lucas Moura, Bergwijn scored a brilliant volley from the edge of the area during his debut in Tottenham to lead Jose Mourinho. Son Heung-min then sealed the victory with a drilled low shot that Ederson avoided on the nearby post.

The victory sees Spurs climb to fifth place, now only four points drifting from the Champions League-places, while City remains an all-powerful 22 points behind leaders Liverpool. View our player ratings in the gallery below:

1/22 Hugo Lloris – 8

EPA

2/22 Serge Aurier – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 7

REUTERS

4/22 Davinson Sanchez – 6

Getty Images

5/22 Japhet Tanganga – 7

AFP via Getty Images

6/22 Harry Winks – 6

REUTERS

7/22 Giovani Lo Celso – 6

REUTERS

8/22 Dele Alli – 6

AP

9/22 Son Heung-min – 7

Getty Images

10/22 Steven Bergwijn – 8

Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

11/22 Lucas Moura – 7

Action images via Reuters

12/22 Ederson – 5

Action images via Reuters

13/22 Oleksandr Zinchenko – 4

REUTERS

14/22 Fernandinho – 6

AFP via Getty Images

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 5

Getty Images

16/22 Kyle Walker – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

17/22 Rodri – 5

Action images via Reuters

18/22 Ilkay Gundogan – 4

EPA

19/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

20/22 Riyah Mahrez – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

21/22 Sergio Aguero – 6

Getty Images

22/22 Raheem Sterling – 5

REUTERS

