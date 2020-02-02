Tottenham vs Man City Result: Player ratings like Steven Bergwijn scores a stunning debut goal

Steven Bergwijn scored a spectacular volley when Tottenham Hotspur defeated 10 men Manchester City on Sunday 2-0.
Hugo Lloris saved Ilkay Gundogan the penalty in a fiery first half in which four players saw yellow carded, including Oleksandr Zinchenko for his role in a fight that broke out after the missed spot kick.
The game then became irreversible in favor of Spurs when Zinchenko got yellow again early in the second half for a tactical foul on Harry Winks.
After some good build-ups from Lucas Moura, Bergwijn scored a brilliant volley from the edge of the area during his debut in Tottenham to lead Jose Mourinho. Son Heung-min then sealed the victory with a drilled low shot that Ederson avoided on the nearby post.
The victory sees Spurs climb to fifth place, now only four points drifting from the Champions League-places, while City remains an all-powerful 22 points behind leaders Liverpool. View our player ratings in the gallery below:
1/22 Hugo Lloris – 8
EPA
2/22 Serge Aurier – 6
Manchester City FC via Getty Ima
3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 7
REUTERS
4/22 Davinson Sanchez – 6
Getty Images
5/22 Japhet Tanganga – 7
AFP via Getty Images
6/22 Harry Winks – 6
REUTERS
7/22 Giovani Lo Celso – 6
REUTERS
8/22 Dele Alli – 6
AP
9/22 Son Heung-min – 7
Getty Images
10/22 Steven Bergwijn – 8
Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I
11/22 Lucas Moura – 7
Action images via Reuters
12/22 Ederson – 5
Action images via Reuters
13/22 Oleksandr Zinchenko – 4
REUTERS
14/22 Fernandinho – 6
AFP via Getty Images
15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 5
Getty Images
16/22 Kyle Walker – 6
Manchester City FC via Getty Ima
17/22 Rodri – 5
Action images via Reuters
18/22 Ilkay Gundogan – 4
EPA
19/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 6
Manchester City FC via Getty Ima
20/22 Riyah Mahrez – 6
Manchester City FC via Getty Ima
21/22 Sergio Aguero – 6
Getty Images
22/22 Raheem Sterling – 5
REUTERS
