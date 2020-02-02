Tottenham vs Man City result: Bergwijn scores spectacular volley while Spurs overwhelmed Pep Guardiola

Some call it efficiency, others call it a Jose Mourinho master class. The man himself will call it the only thing that really matters: victory. And maybe a little justification.

For Manchester City, you could call it part of a continuous collapse that costs them their title in record time, or maybe just one of those days.

As this 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur win over Manchester City felt a long way from the best days of the Pep Guardiola-Mourinho rivalry, it recalled one of the most important principles of the Portuguese of that time, and something that he used to oppose the Real said Madrid plays a lot. He may repeat it with a little more pride in the Spurs locker room: “Whoever has the ball is more likely to make a mistake.”

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Jose Mourinho explains qualities of Steven Bergwijn

Of course City made a lot more mistakes, because of course he got so much more. They were particularly littered with Ilkay Gundogan’s missed penalty, Oleksandr Zinchenko’s mistake for the red card and so many missed opportunities.

It is crucial that Spurs never made a mistake there. The statistics after clinching the second goal made them only have two shots. They scored from both.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/22 Hugo Lloris – 8

EPA

2/22 Serge Aurier – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 7

REUTERS

4/22 Davinson Sanchez – 6

Getty Images

5/22 Japhet Tanganga – 7

AFP via Getty Images

6/22 Harry Winks – 6

REUTERS

7/22 Giovani Lo Celso – 6

REUTERS

8/22 Dele Alli – 6

AP

9/22 Son Heung-min – 7

Getty Images

10/22 Steven Bergwijn – 8

Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

11/22 Lucas Moura – 7

Action images via Reuters

12/22 Ederson – 5

Action images via Reuters

13/22 Oleksandr Zinchenko – 4

REUTERS

14/22 Fernandinho – 6

AFP via Getty Images

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 5

Getty Images

16/22 Kyle Walker – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

17/22 Rodri – 5

Action images via Reuters

18/22 Ilkay Gundogan – 4

EPA

19/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

20/22 Riyah Mahrez – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

21/22 Sergio Aguero – 6

Getty Images

22/22 Raheem Sterling – 5

REUTERS

1/22 Hugo Lloris – 8

EPA

2/22 Serge Aurier – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 7

REUTERS

4/22 Davinson Sanchez – 6

Getty Images

5/22 Japhet Tanganga – 7

AFP via Getty Images

6/22 Harry Winks – 6

REUTERS

7/22 Giovani Lo Celso – 6

REUTERS

8/22 Dele Alli – 6

AP

9/22 Son Heung-min – 7

Getty Images

10/22 Steven Bergwijn – 8

Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

11/22 Lucas Moura – 7

Action images via Reuters

12/22 Ederson – 5

Action images via Reuters

13/22 Oleksandr Zinchenko – 4

REUTERS

14/22 Fernandinho – 6

AFP via Getty Images

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 5

Getty Images

16/22 Kyle Walker – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

17/22 Rodri – 5

Action images via Reuters

18/22 Ilkay Gundogan – 4

EPA

19/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

20/22 Riyah Mahrez – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

21/22 Sergio Aguero – 6

Getty Images

22/22 Raheem Sterling – 5

REUTERS

The first was a peach of a finish and a peach of a moment. Promising new signing Steven Bergwijn celebrated his debut with a divine volley on the turn. That was the turning point of the game.

The second – from Son Heung-Min – was a bit rougher, considering it came from a deflection, but still told the story of the game. The minimalist directness of tracks defeated the exaggerated effect of City.

On another day, to be honest, the defending champions – something they can’t say for a long time – could have been 3-0 after an hour. That is why the merits of the tactic should not be overestimated. It was really one of those days. Spurs was lucky. But you still have to use that happiness and start doing it.

That is the only way to describe their performance. They went and did it. It was so simple but effective against this fear-stricken city.

The attacking game of Spurs seemed to make the fast players – usually Son Heung-Min – run to the goal in a straight line. At first it seemed so easy to read, but eventually Spurs broke, mostly because of the Zinchenko red card. His mistake on Harry Winks was certainly easy to read. Zinchenko’s willingness to get involved in the confrontation after the penalty came back cost him.

Steven Bergwijn celebrates the scoring of his debut (Reuters)

Unlike such straight lines, City put together all the patterns. But maybe too much. This was one of those matches where it seemed like they were working too much, which in itself only deepen the fear and the second guess about actually scoring. How else to explain so many missed opportunities?

Well, an honest explanation for many of those chances was that too much – the penalty and two efforts right in front of the goal – fell to Gundogan. It wasn’t his day either.

The punishment was so tame, but perhaps his third attempt was worse. Moments later after he had taken that admitted uncomfortable chance from the open goal, the chance saw the ball pulled back to him, only for Gundogan to miss it completely.

This was the story of City’s display. It was one of those games where they had so much of the ball, but then there was so little balance once they came within a 15-foot radius of Lloris’ goal.

Perhaps the elongated criminal incident distorted their way of thinking, creating doubt. There really must be no doubt about the actual decision itself. Serge Aurier has indeed contacted Sergio Aguero.

Mike Dean shows Oleksandr Zinchenko (Getty) a red card

But then everything suddenly seemed to combine, so that City was gradually pulled apart. The penalty turned out to be a disappointment when Gundogan missed. The confrontation of the controversial fall of Sterling put Spurs in their heads. Zinchenko saw the yellow card, which eventually resulted in his red.

Afterwards, and the wonderful finish of Bergwijn, there was room for Son to cut open City.

The Guardiola side had most of the ball and almost all chances – but also made all mistakes.

The Catalan will now see if there have been any recruitment errors, and there will certainly be people around him who are wondering if it might be a mistake to continue. That talk only grows, along with the loose grip of City on the trophy.

That is why this may have been just one of those days, but it cannot be written off either. It is part of the bigger problems that have cost City over and over again this season. It is starting to create doubts about the future.

Meanwhile, Mourinho took a step forward by going back to his past. It gave him a precious victory. That is not wrong.

.