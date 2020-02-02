Tottenham vs Man City LIVE: team news and the newest structure today

Follow all the action live while Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola regain their rivalry as Tottenham host Manchester City.

With a win, Spurs can come from Chelsea in four points within four points, but the club has won only one of their last five Premier League matches. Mourinho hinted that a new £ 25 million from Steven Bergwijn could appear, despite the fact that he had completed his move from PSV four days ago.

Guardiola is firmly focused on City’s Champions League hopes this season, with the manager believing that his term of office can still be considered a “failure” without European success. The domestic champions are on 22 points adrift from Liverpool leaders, but were resurrected after beating Manchester United on Wednesday to advance to the Carabao Cup final. Follow all the action below live after the conclusion of Arsenal’s visit to Burnley:

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Main points

Start at 4.30 p.m.

Tottenham seven points drifting from fourth place Chelsea

Steven Bergwijn was able to make Spurs debut

City already 22 points adrift from Liverpool leaders

View last update

2020-02-02T14: 42: 21.706Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

41 minutes

Arsenal also takes the next corner, but Burnley keeps the attack alive. Eventually a cross comes from the left and Tarkowski, out of balance and distracted by his defending partner Mee, sends a header over the bar.

2020-02-02T14: 41: 18.126Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

40 minutes

McNeil hits another shot from a distance, which deflects in front of a corner. The game is dropped again in the six-yard box and Luiz would do well to fall behind.

2020-02-02T14: 39: 32,986Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

38 minutes

Poor defender of Arsenal, who let a low pass from McNeil run all the way to Hendrick. He hits a first shot with arrows just over the beam.

2020-02-02T14: 38: 40.256Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

36 minutes

Opportunity! Xhaka lifts a smart pass over the Burnley back four for Aubameyang, who takes it down but can’t beat the upcoming pope. It is not surprising that he appears to be the most threatening player on the field for Arsenal. Lowton struggles to get along with him.

2020-02-02T14: 35: 42.116Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

34 minutes

McNeil cuts right and hits an inviting ball towards Wood on the far post. Bellerin would do well to illuminate the Burnley forward away from the ball, before Leno collects.

2020-02-02T14: 34: 25.230Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

33 minutes

Burnley makes life increasingly difficult for Arsenal. The odds have dried up for the visitors and they are struggling to string together midfield passes.

2020-02-02T14: 31: 57.240Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

30 minutes

Close to! Arsenal loses the ball again in midfield and Burnley works the ball to McNeil, who hits a powerful left shot from a distance. The whistle just over the bar with Leno extending to his left.

2020-02-02T14: 29: 46.640Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

28 minutes

A short spell of Burnley print ends with a tame cross, easily collected by Leno. The home team sends many balls into the box, but none of them hurt Arsenal.

2020-02-02T14: 26: 31.900Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

25 minutes

A bit worrying for Arsenal while Saka lets a pass out of the game and then falls to the ground with his leg stuck. He looks good to continue, but he may need to be checked.

2020-02-02T14: 24: 50.043Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

23 minutes

The first bend of Arsenal only goes towards Guendouzi, who sees a deflected shot flashing past the post. The next set piece is met by Mustafi, but his header goes over the bar.

2020-02-02T14: 23: 54.330Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

22 minutes

Excellent defense against Tarkowski. Ozil shoots from the edge of the penalty area and his effort deviates on the path of Lacazette, which expands itself from a few meters. But the Burnley in the back center makes a crucial sliding to deny him. Aubameyang sends the ball back to the center, but his cross is diverted for a corner.

2020-02-02T14: 22: 31.360Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

20 minutes

Burnley made a few turns straight through Leno’s throat. The German tilts the first one over the bar and then hits the second one. Set pieces can be a problem for Arsenal today.

2020-02-02T14: 20: 21.390Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

19 minutes

This time, however, a long ball does work for Burnley. Timber is the target and he sets up Rodriguez with a smart dismissal. The first shot of the latter is low and hard drilled, forcing Leno to push it around the post.

2020-02-02T14: 19: 26.140Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

18 minutes

Arsenal enjoys a long period of possession, while Burnley is happy to sit back and keep their shape. The direct approach of the host was not really effective yet.

2020-02-02T14: 16: 14.076Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

15 minutes

Burnley comes forward on the other side and spreads the ball to Lowton on the right. He crosses the box, but it is too close to Leno, who claims to be comfortable.

2020-02-02T14: 15: 35.310Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

14 minutes

Likely! Luiz sends a long pass over the top for Aubameyang, which is played onside by Taylor. The top scorer of Arsenal is one on one with pope, but pushes his bet far apart.

2020-02-02T14: 13: 22.580Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

12 minutes

Burnley seems to have settled down a bit after a shaky start. They make it harder for the visitors, although Ozil still takes the ball in promising positions.

2020-02-02T14: 10: 14.036Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

9 minutes

Lacazette loses possession in midfield with a loose pass and Burnley his way. Wood breaks into the box but its ball over it is poor and easy to intercept. The first real sign of attack intention from the hosts, however.

2020-02-02T14: 08: 15.500Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

7 minutes

Another excellent ball in the box of Saka, who is just avoiding the head of Aubameyang. Mee gets his head towards it and it runs into the hands of Pope. Arsenal has plenty of fun on the left.

2020-02-02T14: 06: 30.293Z

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal

5 minutes

The delivery of Özil goes away and Mustafi is penalized if the ball comes back in the box. A little respite for Burnley, but Arsenal is currently at the top.

Wait a while until the blog is loaded.

When is it?

The competition starts at 4.30 pm on Sunday 2 February 2020.

How can I view it?

The game is broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Team news

Tottenham is still without Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies due to an injury. New signing Steven Bergwijn is waiting to appear on the bench, with Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura keeping their places in the starting line-up.

City remains without Leroy Sane, but Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy are all available. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ederson return to the eleven after being equipped for the semi-finals of the club Carabao Cup against Manchester United.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga; Lo Celso, Winks, Ndombele; alli; Lucas, son.

Place: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.

.