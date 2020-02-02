Tottenham vs Man City live stream: how to watch Premier League matches online and on TV

Tottenham Hotspur wants to keep their top four prospects intact when Manchester City travels to North London on Sunday.
The side of Jose Mourinho is currently drifting six points from Chelsea in fourth place, but has won only one of their last five Premier League games.
They will be without Christian Eriksen after the playmaker finally completed his move to Inter Milan, but the new £ 25 million arrival Steven Bergwijn could appear from the bank.
The side of Pep Guardiola was very quiet during the transfer window, but still went through to the final of the Carabao Cup, despite the loss of the second leg of their draw against rivals Manchester United.
The champions are only three points away from Leicester, while Liverpool is already a powerful 19 points. Here’s everything you need to know:
1/52 50 most expensive transfers from January
Click through the gallery to see the biggest deals, steels and flops in history.
Getty
2/52 50. Paco Alcacer (£ 19.4 million)
Borussia Dortmund to Villarreal (2020)
Bongarts / Getty images
3/52 49. Enzo Perez (£ 19.5 m)
Benfica to Valencia (2015)
AP
4/52 45 = Yohan Cabaye (£ 20m)
Newcastle to Paris Saint-Germain (2014)
2015 VI images
5/52 45 = Odion Ighalo (£ 20m)
Watford to Changchun Yatai (2017)
Getty Images
6/52 45 = Morgan Schneiderlin (£ 20m)
Manchester United to Everton (2017)
Getty Images
7/52 45 = Theo Walcott (£ 20m)
Arsenal to Everton (2018)
Reuters
8/52 44. Lucas Tousart (£ 20.3 million)
Lyon to Hertha Berlin (2020)
Getty
9/52 42 = Nemanja Matic (£ 21m)
Benfica to Chelsea (2014)
Twitter / @ ChelseaFC
10/52 42 = Miguel Almiron (£ 21 million)
Atlanta to Newcastle (2019)
Getty Images
11/52 40 = David Luiz (£ 21.5m)
Benfica to Chelsea (2011)
GETTY IMAGES
12/52 40 = Stanislav Lobotka (£ 21.5m)
Celta Vigo to Napoli (2020)
AFP / Getty images
13/52 39. Sander Berge (£ 22m)
Genk to Sheffield United (2020)
Getty Images
14/52 38. Paco Alcacer (£ 22.7 million)
Barcelona to Borussia Dortmund (2019)
AFP / Getty images
15/52 37. Luis Suarez (£ 22.8 million)
Ajax to Liverpool (2011)
EPA
16/52 36. Krzysztof Piatek (£ 22.8 million)
AC Milan to Hertha Berlin (2020)
REUTERS
17/52 35. Juan Cuadrado (£ 23.3 million)
Fiorentina to Chelsea (2015)
Getty
18/52 31 = Ramires (£ 25m)
Chelsea to Jiangsu Suning (2016)
Getty Images
19/52 31 = Dimitri Payet (£ 25m)
West Ham to Marseille (2017)
Getty
20/52 31 = Steven Bergwijn (£ 25m)
PSV to Tottenham (2020)
Getty
21/52 31 = Lucas Moura (£ 25 million)
Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham (2018)
AFP via Getty Images
22/52 30. Goncalo Guedes (£ 25.5 million)
Benfica to Paris Saint-Germain (2017)
EPA
23/52 29. Reinier (£ 25.6 million)
Flamengo to Real Madrid (2020)
Getty
24/52 28 = Gabriel Jesus (£ 27 million)
Palmeiras to Manchester City (2017)
Visionhaus
25/52 28 = Cenk Tosun (£ 27m)
Besiktas to Everton (2018)
Getty
26/52 27. Wilfried Bony (£ 27.5 million)
Swansea to Manchester City (2015)
Getty
27/52 26. Inigo Martinez (£ 28 million)
Real Sociedad to Athletic Club (2018)
GETTY IMAGES
28/52 25. Dejan Kulusevski (£ 29.8 million)
Atalanta to Juventus (2020)
AP
29/52 24. Giovani Lo Celso (£ 30 million)
Real Betis to Tottenham (2020)
REUTERS
30/52 23. Willian (£ 30 million)
Anzhi Makhachkala to Chelsea (2013)
Getty
31/52 22. Krysztof Piatek (£ 30.9 million)
Genoa to AC Milan (2019)
Getty
32/52 21. Lucas Paqueta (£ 31.4 million)
Flamengo to AC Milan (2019)
EPA
33/52 19 = Shoya Nakijima (£ 31.5 million)
Portimonense to Al-Duhail (2018)
Getty
34/52 19 = Edin Dzeko (£ 31.5 million)
Wolfsburg to Manchester City (2011)
Getty Images
35/52 18. Julian Draxler (£ 34.1 million)
Wolfsburg to Paris Saint-Germain (2017)
Getty
36/52 17. Leandro Paredes (£ 34.7 million)
Zenit to Paris Saint-Germain (2019)
GETTY IMAGES
37/52 16. Andy Carroll (£ 35 million)
Newcastle to Liverpool (2011)
Getty
38/52 15. Cedric Bakambu (£ 35.3 million)
Villarreal to Beijing Guoan (2018)
Getty
39/52 14. Jackson Martinez (£ 35.7 million)
Atletico Madrid to Guangzhou Evergrande (2016)
Getty Images
40/52 13. Juan Mata (£ 37.1 million)
Chelsea to Manchester United (2014)
Manchester United via Getty Imag
41/52 12. Lucas Moura (£ 38 million)
Sao Paulo to PSG (2013)
Getty Images
42/52 11. Alex Teixeira (£ 38.5 million)
Shakhtar Donetsk to Jiangsu Suning (2016)
AFP / Getty
43/52 10. Paulinho (£ 44.2 million)
Barcelona to Guangzhou Evergrande (2019)
Getty Images
44/52 9. Bruno Fernandes
Sporting to Manchester United (£ 46.5 million)
Getty
45/52 8. Fernando Torres (£ 50 million)
Liverpool to Chelsea (2011)
Getty
46/52 7. Oscar (£ 52 million)
Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG (2017)
Getty
47/52 6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£ 56 million)
Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal (2018)
FATHER
48/52 5. Diego Costa (£ 57 million)
Chelsea to Atletico Madrid (2017)
Getty
49/52 4. Aymeric Laporte (£ 57.2 million)
Athletic Club to Manchester City (2018)
Getty Images
50/52 3. Christian Pulisic (£ 57.5m)
Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea (2019)
FATHER
51/52 2. Virgil van Dijk (£ 75 million)
Southampton to Liverpool (2018)
REUTERS
52/52 1. Philippe Coutinho (£ 106 million)
Liverpool to Barcelona (2018)
AFP / Getty images
When is it?
The competition starts at 4.30 pm on Sunday 2 February 2020.
How can I view it?
The game is broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
Team news
Tottenham is still without Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies due to an injury. New signing Steven Bergwijn is waiting to appear on the bench, with Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura keeping their places in the starting line-up.
City remains without Leroy Sane, but Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy are all available. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ederson return to the eleven after being equipped for the semi-finals of the club Carabao Cup against Manchester United.
Predicted line-ups
Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga; Lo Celso, Winks, Ndombele; alli; Lucas, son.
Place: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.
