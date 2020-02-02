Tottenham vs Man City live stream: how to watch Premier League matches online and on TV

Tottenham Hotspur wants to keep their top four prospects intact when Manchester City travels to North London on Sunday.

The side of Jose Mourinho is currently drifting six points from Chelsea in fourth place, but has won only one of their last five Premier League games.

They will be without Christian Eriksen after the playmaker finally completed his move to Inter Milan, but the new £ 25 million arrival Steven Bergwijn could appear from the bank.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

The side of Pep Guardiola was very quiet during the transfer window, but still went through to the final of the Carabao Cup, despite the loss of the second leg of their draw against rivals Manchester United.

The champions are only three points away from Leicester, while Liverpool is already a powerful 19 points. Here’s everything you need to know:

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/52 50 most expensive transfers from January

Click through the gallery to see the biggest deals, steels and flops in history.

Getty

2/52 50. Paco Alcacer (£ 19.4 million)

Borussia Dortmund to Villarreal (2020)

Bongarts / Getty images

3/52 49. Enzo Perez (£ 19.5 m)

Benfica to Valencia (2015)

AP

4/52 45 = Yohan Cabaye (£ 20m)

Newcastle to Paris Saint-Germain (2014)

2015 VI images

5/52 45 = Odion Ighalo (£ 20m)

Watford to Changchun Yatai (2017)

Getty Images

6/52 45 = Morgan Schneiderlin (£ 20m)

Manchester United to Everton (2017)

Getty Images

7/52 45 = Theo Walcott (£ 20m)

Arsenal to Everton (2018)

Reuters

8/52 44. Lucas Tousart (£ 20.3 million)

Lyon to Hertha Berlin (2020)

Getty

9/52 42 = Nemanja Matic (£ 21m)

Benfica to Chelsea (2014)

Twitter / @ ChelseaFC

10/52 42 = Miguel Almiron (£ 21 million)

Atlanta to Newcastle (2019)

Getty Images

11/52 40 = David Luiz (£ 21.5m)

Benfica to Chelsea (2011)

GETTY IMAGES

12/52 40 = Stanislav Lobotka (£ 21.5m)

Celta Vigo to Napoli (2020)

AFP / Getty images

13/52 39. Sander Berge (£ 22m)

Genk to Sheffield United (2020)

Getty Images

14/52 38. Paco Alcacer (£ 22.7 million)

Barcelona to Borussia Dortmund (2019)

AFP / Getty images

15/52 37. Luis Suarez (£ 22.8 million)

Ajax to Liverpool (2011)

EPA

16/52 36. Krzysztof Piatek (£ 22.8 million)

AC Milan to Hertha Berlin (2020)

REUTERS

17/52 35. Juan Cuadrado (£ 23.3 million)

Fiorentina to Chelsea (2015)

Getty

18/52 31 = Ramires (£ 25m)

Chelsea to Jiangsu Suning (2016)

Getty Images

19/52 31 = Dimitri Payet (£ 25m)

West Ham to Marseille (2017)

Getty

20/52 31 = Steven Bergwijn (£ 25m)

PSV to Tottenham (2020)

Getty

21/52 31 = Lucas Moura (£ 25 million)

Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham (2018)

AFP via Getty Images

22/52 30. Goncalo Guedes (£ 25.5 million)

Benfica to Paris Saint-Germain (2017)

EPA

23/52 29. Reinier (£ 25.6 million)

Flamengo to Real Madrid (2020)

Getty

24/52 28 = Gabriel Jesus (£ 27 million)

Palmeiras to Manchester City (2017)

Visionhaus

25/52 28 = Cenk Tosun (£ 27m)

Besiktas to Everton (2018)

Getty

26/52 27. Wilfried Bony (£ 27.5 million)

Swansea to Manchester City (2015)

Getty

27/52 26. Inigo Martinez (£ 28 million)

Real Sociedad to Athletic Club (2018)

GETTY IMAGES

28/52 25. Dejan Kulusevski (£ 29.8 million)

Atalanta to Juventus (2020)

AP

29/52 24. Giovani Lo Celso (£ 30 million)

Real Betis to Tottenham (2020)

REUTERS

30/52 23. Willian (£ 30 million)

Anzhi Makhachkala to Chelsea (2013)

Getty

31/52 22. Krysztof Piatek (£ 30.9 million)

Genoa to AC Milan (2019)

Getty

32/52 21. Lucas Paqueta (£ 31.4 million)

Flamengo to AC Milan (2019)

EPA

33/52 19 = Shoya Nakijima (£ 31.5 million)

Portimonense to Al-Duhail (2018)

Getty

34/52 19 = Edin Dzeko (£ 31.5 million)

Wolfsburg to Manchester City (2011)

Getty Images

35/52 18. Julian Draxler (£ 34.1 million)

Wolfsburg to Paris Saint-Germain (2017)

Getty

36/52 17. Leandro Paredes (£ 34.7 million)

Zenit to Paris Saint-Germain (2019)

GETTY IMAGES

37/52 16. Andy Carroll (£ 35 million)

Newcastle to Liverpool (2011)

Getty

38/52 15. Cedric Bakambu (£ 35.3 million)

Villarreal to Beijing Guoan (2018)

Getty

39/52 14. Jackson Martinez (£ 35.7 million)

Atletico Madrid to Guangzhou Evergrande (2016)

Getty Images

40/52 13. Juan Mata (£ 37.1 million)

Chelsea to Manchester United (2014)

Manchester United via Getty Imag

41/52 12. Lucas Moura (£ 38 million)

Sao Paulo to PSG (2013)

Getty Images

42/52 11. Alex Teixeira (£ 38.5 million)

Shakhtar Donetsk to Jiangsu Suning (2016)

AFP / Getty

43/52 10. Paulinho (£ 44.2 million)

Barcelona to Guangzhou Evergrande (2019)

Getty Images

44/52 9. Bruno Fernandes

Sporting to Manchester United (£ 46.5 million)

Getty

45/52 8. Fernando Torres (£ 50 million)

Liverpool to Chelsea (2011)

Getty

46/52 7. Oscar (£ 52 million)

Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG (2017)

Getty

47/52 6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£ 56 million)

Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal (2018)

FATHER

48/52 5. Diego Costa (£ 57 million)

Chelsea to Atletico Madrid (2017)

Getty

49/52 4. Aymeric Laporte (£ 57.2 million)

Athletic Club to Manchester City (2018)

Getty Images

50/52 3. Christian Pulisic (£ 57.5m)

Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea (2019)

FATHER

51/52 2. Virgil van Dijk (£ 75 million)

Southampton to Liverpool (2018)

REUTERS

52/52 1. Philippe Coutinho (£ 106 million)

Liverpool to Barcelona (2018)

AFP / Getty images

1/52 50 most expensive transfers from January

Click through the gallery to see the biggest deals, steels and flops in history.

Getty

2/52 50. Paco Alcacer (£ 19.4 million)

Borussia Dortmund to Villarreal (2020)

Bongarts / Getty images

3/52 49. Enzo Perez (£ 19.5 m)

Benfica to Valencia (2015)

AP

4/52 45 = Yohan Cabaye (£ 20m)

Newcastle to Paris Saint-Germain (2014)

2015 VI images

5/52 45 = Odion Ighalo (£ 20m)

Watford to Changchun Yatai (2017)

Getty Images

6/52 45 = Morgan Schneiderlin (£ 20m)

Manchester United to Everton (2017)

Getty Images

7/52 45 = Theo Walcott (£ 20m)

Arsenal to Everton (2018)

Reuters

8/52 44. Lucas Tousart (£ 20.3 million)

Lyon to Hertha Berlin (2020)

Getty

9/52 42 = Nemanja Matic (£ 21m)

Benfica to Chelsea (2014)

Twitter / @ ChelseaFC

10/52 42 = Miguel Almiron (£ 21 million)

Atlanta to Newcastle (2019)

Getty Images

11/52 40 = David Luiz (£ 21.5m)

Benfica to Chelsea (2011)

GETTY IMAGES

12/52 40 = Stanislav Lobotka (£ 21.5m)

Celta Vigo to Napoli (2020)

AFP / Getty images

13/52 39. Sander Berge (£ 22m)

Genk to Sheffield United (2020)

Getty Images

14/52 38. Paco Alcacer (£ 22.7 million)

Barcelona to Borussia Dortmund (2019)

AFP / Getty images

15/52 37. Luis Suarez (£ 22.8 million)

Ajax to Liverpool (2011)

EPA

16/52 36. Krzysztof Piatek (£ 22.8 million)

AC Milan to Hertha Berlin (2020)

REUTERS

17/52 35. Juan Cuadrado (£ 23.3 million)

Fiorentina to Chelsea (2015)

Getty

18/52 31 = Ramires (£ 25m)

Chelsea to Jiangsu Suning (2016)

Getty Images

19/52 31 = Dimitri Payet (£ 25m)

West Ham to Marseille (2017)

Getty

20/52 31 = Steven Bergwijn (£ 25m)

PSV to Tottenham (2020)

Getty

21/52 31 = Lucas Moura (£ 25 million)

Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham (2018)

AFP via Getty Images

22/52 30. Goncalo Guedes (£ 25.5 million)

Benfica to Paris Saint-Germain (2017)

EPA

23/52 29. Reinier (£ 25.6 million)

Flamengo to Real Madrid (2020)

Getty

24/52 28 = Gabriel Jesus (£ 27 million)

Palmeiras to Manchester City (2017)

Visionhaus

25/52 28 = Cenk Tosun (£ 27m)

Besiktas to Everton (2018)

Getty

26/52 27. Wilfried Bony (£ 27.5 million)

Swansea to Manchester City (2015)

Getty

27/52 26. Inigo Martinez (£ 28 million)

Real Sociedad to Athletic Club (2018)

GETTY IMAGES

28/52 25. Dejan Kulusevski (£ 29.8 million)

Atalanta to Juventus (2020)

AP

29/52 24. Giovani Lo Celso (£ 30 million)

Real Betis to Tottenham (2020)

REUTERS

30/52 23. Willian (£ 30 million)

Anzhi Makhachkala to Chelsea (2013)

Getty

31/52 22. Krysztof Piatek (£ 30.9 million)

Genoa to AC Milan (2019)

Getty

32/52 21. Lucas Paqueta (£ 31.4 million)

Flamengo to AC Milan (2019)

EPA

33/52 19 = Shoya Nakijima (£ 31.5 million)

Portimonense to Al-Duhail (2018)

Getty

34/52 19 = Edin Dzeko (£ 31.5 million)

Wolfsburg to Manchester City (2011)

Getty Images

35/52 18. Julian Draxler (£ 34.1 million)

Wolfsburg to Paris Saint-Germain (2017)

Getty

36/52 17. Leandro Paredes (£ 34.7 million)

Zenit to Paris Saint-Germain (2019)

GETTY IMAGES

37/52 16. Andy Carroll (£ 35 million)

Newcastle to Liverpool (2011)

Getty

38/52 15. Cedric Bakambu (£ 35.3 million)

Villarreal to Beijing Guoan (2018)

Getty

39/52 14. Jackson Martinez (£ 35.7 million)

Atletico Madrid to Guangzhou Evergrande (2016)

Getty Images

40/52 13. Juan Mata (£ 37.1 million)

Chelsea to Manchester United (2014)

Manchester United via Getty Imag

41/52 12. Lucas Moura (£ 38 million)

Sao Paulo to PSG (2013)

Getty Images

42/52 11. Alex Teixeira (£ 38.5 million)

Shakhtar Donetsk to Jiangsu Suning (2016)

AFP / Getty

43/52 10. Paulinho (£ 44.2 million)

Barcelona to Guangzhou Evergrande (2019)

Getty Images

44/52 9. Bruno Fernandes

Sporting to Manchester United (£ 46.5 million)

Getty

45/52 8. Fernando Torres (£ 50 million)

Liverpool to Chelsea (2011)

Getty

46/52 7. Oscar (£ 52 million)

Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG (2017)

Getty

47/52 6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£ 56 million)

Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal (2018)

FATHER

48/52 5. Diego Costa (£ 57 million)

Chelsea to Atletico Madrid (2017)

Getty

49/52 4. Aymeric Laporte (£ 57.2 million)

Athletic Club to Manchester City (2018)

Getty Images

50/52 3. Christian Pulisic (£ 57.5m)

Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea (2019)

FATHER

51/52 2. Virgil van Dijk (£ 75 million)

Southampton to Liverpool (2018)

REUTERS

52/52 1. Philippe Coutinho (£ 106 million)

Liverpool to Barcelona (2018)

AFP / Getty images

Example of competition

When is it?

The competition starts at 4.30 pm on Sunday 2 February 2020.

How can I view it?

The game is broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Team news

Tottenham is still without Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies due to an injury. New signing Steven Bergwijn is waiting to appear on the bench, with Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura keeping their places in the starting line-up.

City remains without Leroy Sane, but Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy are all available. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ederson return to the eleven after being equipped for the semi-finals of the club Carabao Cup against Manchester United.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga; Lo Celso, Winks, Ndombele; alli; Lucas, son.

Place: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.

.