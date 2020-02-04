Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn reveals that Jose Mourinho told him: “if you’re dead, you’re dead” for the debut target

Steven Bergwijn admits that Jose Mourinho ordered him to go through the pain barrier for his debut goal in the win against Manchester City.

The Dutch star controlled the ball, turned and volleyed the opening goal in the 2-0 win against the Premier League champions on Sunday.

It promised the perfect start to life at Spurs for Bergwijn after just five days earlier to get a move of £ 25 million from PSV.

And the message from Mourinho turned out to be the key in pushing the 23-year-old, despite suffering from cramping and finally late in the game.

“It was very difficult, especially the first half, very difficult,” the Dutch international told the club’s official website. “Then I thought we played well. I had to work hard, but he (Mourinho) told me ‘if you are dead, you are dead’, so I gave everything.

1/22 Hugo Lloris – 8

EPA

2/22 Serge Aurier – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 7

REUTERS

4/22 Davinson Sanchez – 6

Getty Images

5/22 Japhet Tanganga – 7

AFP via Getty Images

6/22 Harry Winks – 6

REUTERS

7/22 Giovani Lo Celso – 6

REUTERS

8/22 Dele Alli – 6

AP

9/22 Son Heung-min – 7

Getty Images

10/22 Steven Bergwijn – 8

Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

11/22 Lucas Moura – 7

Action images via Reuters

12/22 Ederson – 5

Action images via Reuters

13/22 Oleksandr Zinchenko – 4

REUTERS

14/22 Fernandinho – 6

AFP via Getty Images

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 5

Getty Images

16/22 Kyle Walker – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

17/22 Rodri – 5

Action images via Reuters

18/22 Ilkay Gundogan – 4

EPA

19/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

20/22 Riyah Mahrez – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

21/22 Sergio Aguero – 6

Getty Images

22/22 Raheem Sterling – 5

REUTERS

“It’s an incredible feeling, fantastic. I hope it’s the first of many.”

Mourinho was full of praise for his last signing and insisted that the goal was just the icing on the cake of a complete screening.

“It was a debut goal that the icing on the cake was a very good performance,” said Mourinho. “Regardless of the goal, I would say that his performance was very good, very solid, very mature.

Bergwijn celebrates his goal for Spurs (Reuters)

“We worked hard this week. He came to us on Tuesday, so he had a full week to work and try to understand what we wanted from him as quickly as possible.

“It was a very solid performance against such a tough opponent as Kyle Walker, but then he was smart enough to appear in other zones and try to create some problems for City.

“Defensive, very aware of his position, zonally defending, covering spaces. So very, very good and then the goal is of course a great goal, so important to us. “

