Tottenham boss Mourinho reverses the opinion about VAR after the controversy in the city

Jose Mourinho, boss of Tottenham Hotspur, thought he was going to love VAR, but is disappointed after more controversy in his party’s 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Spurs produced the greatest result of the Mourinho regime in North London, although he felt some decisions were rough.

Steven Bergwijn’s debut goal and Son Heung-min’s second earned the three runs against City, who had eliminated Oleksandr Zinchenko in the second half.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Mourinho insists that they should have been 10 at the time after Raheem Sterling only received a yellow card for a result on Dele Alli.

VAR also awarded City a penalty for an error on Sergio Aguero with almost two minutes of play, although Hugo Lloris saved the spot kick from Ilkay Gundogan.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/22 Hugo Lloris – 8

EPA

2/22 Serge Aurier – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 7

REUTERS

4/22 Davinson Sanchez – 6

Getty Images

5/22 Japhet Tanganga – 7

AFP via Getty Images

6/22 Harry Winks – 6

REUTERS

7/22 Giovani Lo Celso – 6

REUTERS

8/22 Dele Alli – 6

AP

9/22 Son Heung-min – 7

Getty Images

10/22 Steven Bergwijn – 8

Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

11/22 Lucas Moura – 7

Action images via Reuters

12/22 Ederson – 5

Action images via Reuters

13/22 Oleksandr Zinchenko – 4

REUTERS

14/22 Fernandinho – 6

AFP via Getty Images

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 5

Getty Images

16/22 Kyle Walker – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

17/22 Rodri – 5

Action images via Reuters

18/22 Ilkay Gundogan – 4

EPA

19/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

20/22 Riyah Mahrez – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

21/22 Sergio Aguero – 6

Getty Images

22/22 Raheem Sterling – 5

REUTERS

1/22 Hugo Lloris – 8

EPA

2/22 Serge Aurier – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 7

REUTERS

4/22 Davinson Sanchez – 6

Getty Images

5/22 Japhet Tanganga – 7

AFP via Getty Images

6/22 Harry Winks – 6

REUTERS

7/22 Giovani Lo Celso – 6

REUTERS

8/22 Dele Alli – 6

AP

9/22 Son Heung-min – 7

Getty Images

10/22 Steven Bergwijn – 8

Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

11/22 Lucas Moura – 7

Action images via Reuters

12/22 Ederson – 5

Action images via Reuters

13/22 Oleksandr Zinchenko – 4

REUTERS

14/22 Fernandinho – 6

AFP via Getty Images

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 5

Getty Images

16/22 Kyle Walker – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

17/22 Rodri – 5

Action images via Reuters

18/22 Ilkay Gundogan – 4

EPA

19/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

20/22 Riyah Mahrez – 6

Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

21/22 Sergio Aguero – 6

Getty Images

22/22 Raheem Sterling – 5

REUTERS

Mourinho was for VAR, but is no longer impressed.

“I love football and I thought I was going to love VAR, that was my first feeling,” he said.

“I love the truth … play for three minutes and then after three minutes the VAR gives a penalty, and if it’s a penalty, no problem. We can wait 10 minutes. I just want the truth.

“I thought I’d love VAR the way I like line technology. I love goal line technology because no mistake has been made. The VAR has too many errors, too many.

view more

“The game immediately started with the wrong decision. It is a red card, it is a direct red card for Sterling.

“I know Mike Dean has a difficult job. It is on the field and it is 200 miles per hour. I don’t want to be a referee because it’s so hard.

“Sometimes I try it in training sessions and I realize that it is too difficult. So for me Mike Dean, good performance. The problem is the VAR. “

City’s sixth defeat of the Premier League season saw boss Pep Guardiola label champion Liverpool elect as unstoppable.

But he also seemed to aim a thinly veiled swipe at former Premier League chief Richard Scudamore.

The Bergwijn strike won the game for Spurs (Reuters)

In 2018, Scudamore spoke about the fact that clubs wanted to get closer to City, which had just lifted the Premier League trophy with 100 points.

Now Guardiola believes that those who wanted challengers for his side should fear Liverpool’s dominance this season too.

“They are far away, they are unstoppable and many points (clear),” he said.

“Of course it’s now time to focus on other competitions and qualify for the Champions League next season.

“Two seasons ago, when we had 100 points, we ended 19 points free from United and Liverpool was strong in that period.

“The team is good and I love the way my team plays, but it is not enough, we are far away and the distance is so great and it is reality.

“The last two seasons it was a man, the owner of the Premier League, who said that this can’t happen anymore and it’s not good for the Premier League when City wins the title that way.

“So now it’s Liverpool that you have to worry about (if you are) the owner of the Premier League.”

.