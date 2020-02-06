Tory Lanez ‘”Broke In a Minute” finds the artist in a creative limbo

While Chixtape 5 is still in the charts, Tory Lanez is back with a new single “Broke In a Minute”.

The track, which apparently differs from the recently confirmed New Toronto 3, finds Tory in a similarly ignorant mindset as that inspired by Brooklyn Drill’s “K LO K.” Gone is the Chixtape R&B crooning, in the place of which a Lanez settles down to his newly found fame. After two big tours with Chris Brown and Drake in the summer and a powerful reaction to Chixtape 5 Chixtape 5, Tory just seems to appeal to us. “Bands in my hand look nice, meet another band on the grief, I’m bad,” he knocks on “Broke In a Minute”.

As Lanez prepares for his next chapter, it’s clear he’s back on his feet again, but his habit of playing mimicry is getting old, and although his interpretation of Brooklyn Drill is more or less convincing, it feels im Compare still more vanilla to the skills of Pop Smoke or Fivio Foreign, the latter of which can be seen on “K LO K” and almost immediately outshines the Polymath “Beauty and The Benz”. The question of Tory’s artistic identity is getting out of reach. But at the same time, his success was a long time coming, and it deserves to be celebrated.

Broke In A Minute – Single by Tory Lanez

Broke In A Minute – Single by Tory Lanez

