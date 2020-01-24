Photo: nba.com

Denver Nuggets’ Torrey Craig spoke at the weekend before the European primetime game against the Rockets in the Sky Sports Arena.

Question: “You are the second best team in the Western Conference for the second year in a row.” What do you think can you improve as a team to lead the league?

TC: I say be more consistent. Win games that we should win against a team under .500. We struggled in a couple of games and gave games to teams that I think we should have won. Just be more consistent against the teams we should beat. “

Q: Do you think you can fight the Lakers for first place? What do you need to get first place?

TC: “It is a long season, we are only in the middle of the season. There is still a lot of basketball left. Teams will continue to win series, teams will continue to lose series. It is difficult to say what can happen, but I think in any case, that we have the chance to be the first in the West. To do that, as I said, we have to be more consistent and beat teams under 500. I think we lost six or seven games against teams that Nine, six, or ten wins. If we win these six games and take those six defeats away, we’re in the right place. It’s the greatest. “

Question: “Everyone is talking about the importance of Michael Porter Jr. for the team.” What did you think of his appearances and is he the secret you have for the Western Conference finale?

TC: Sure. He is a great asset to this team, his size, ability to score and reclaim the ball is amazing. It is definitely a great asset for us. He is doing pretty well. He was patient. It took a while, but he showed great experiences and it starts to show up in games and big moments. “

Question: Next Sunday you will face the rockets in European prime time. How hard are the rockets to play? How do you stop players like James Harden and Russell Westbrook?

TC: “We have to include their main players, Harden and Westbrook. They go like Westbrook and Harden. If we can control them and keep them at a slow pace, we have a chance to win. “

Question: “We are halfway through the season.” What is your assessment so far and what expectations do you have for the rest of the season?

TC: “Keep playing good basketball, play consistent basketball, and finish the race at the top of the rankings in the west.”

Question: “Who do you think has been the outstanding Nuggets player this season and why?”

TC: “Will [Barton] has had an incredible year. Last year, sitting outside, being hurt, coping with the injury, trying to come back and play on a radio. It is a great revenge for him. He plays at a high level, so we’ll be great for the rest of the season and the playoffs. “

Q: Who is your MVP this season?

TC: You can go with a few people. You can go to Giannis [Antetokounmpo], LeBron [James], Kawhi [Leonard]. There is so much talent in the league that you can go either way. I don’t really have a leader, I just have a group of people who could do it. Joker could be in there. “

NBA Saturdays and Sundays presented by NBA2K20 on Sky Sports – part of a record of 48 primetime games that run live on Sky Sports every weekend from 7 p.m. This week on January 25th, the Utah Jazz will host the Dallas Mavericks at 10pm in the Sky Sports Arena. The Denver Nuggets will host the Houston Rockets on January 26th at 8:30 p.m. in the Sky Sports Arena.